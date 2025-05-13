Stocktwits Launches Cryptotwits, Bridging Traditional Finance and Crypto for 10M+ Investors

Grayscale joins as Official Asset Management Partner alongside additional Founding Partners<

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 — Stocktwits, the largest global social platform for investors and traders with more than 10 million users, today announced the launch of Cryptotwits to bring the company's leading sentiment data and social trading insights to the cryptocurrency market. Supported by a new roster of crypto finance partners, Cryptotwits arrives at a pivotal moment as the lines between TradFi and DeFi continue to blur. Cryptotwits aims to educate Stocktwits users, crypto newcomers, and market enthusiasts, building on a legacy of real-time discussions and trusted community insights that have made Stocktwits the go-to platform for retail investors and early market signals.

“The crypto market has long lacked a trusted social platform for authentic community insights and real-time sentiment," said Howard Lindzon, CEO of Stocktwits. "As the pioneers of social finance, Stocktwits fills this critical gap with Cryptotwits, powered by our millions-strong investor community and more than a decade of experience separating signal from noise. It's the intuitive, investor-first platform the crypto world has been waiting for.”

Cryptotwits will be the definitive bridge between traditional finance and crypto, providing immediate sentiment analysis, trending scores, and message volume metrics specifically tailored for crypto assets. It offers 17,000+ coin pages in a sleek dark mode design, signaling the shift from traditional tickers to digital assets. Users gain early market insight through proprietary indicators that blend social message volume with active trader sentiment, often surfacing signals faster than AI or price action alone, which most other crypto insights platforms rely on. A dynamic crypto trending bar, customizable watchlists, and advanced sentiment tools also make tracking real-time movers and community outlook easy. Cryptotwits is built into Stocktwits, so all 10 million existing users are automatically registered.

Grayscale, the world’s largest crypto-native asset manager, joins the launch of Cryptotwits as the Official Asset Management Partner. They’ll also serve as Title Partner for Stocktwits’ new show, "Cryptotwits Daily,” a short-form daily covering top crypto news, market analysis, and under-the-radar trends.

Gemini joins Cryptotwits as the Official Centralized Exchange Partner, natively integrating into Cryptotwits’ top 10 coin pages to provide users with custom Gemini account offerings and trading capabilities on over 70 cryptos. They’ll also present the Cryptotwits Watchlist, one of the most popular features on the platform, which enables users to track coins in real time based on trading volume and human sentiment metrics.

In addition, Alto CryptoIRA, Helix App, MoonPay, and CoinGecko have signed on as Founding Partners, reflecting the platform's growing ecosystem of crypto service providers and investment solutions.

For more information about Cryptotwits or to create an account, visit Cryptotwits.xyz.

About Stocktwits

Stocktwits is the premier social media platform dedicated to TradFi and DeFi investors and traders. With an active community of over 10 million users, Stocktwits has established itself as a leading voice in the investing world. Driven by the mission to help investors enhance their returns, Stocktwits offers a rich ecosystem of community interaction, data, content, and tools that empower investors to connect, learn, and have fun in the process. For more information, visit stocktwits.com.