Payment infrastructure providers and retail brokerages face analyst guidance resets, and U.S. regulators target “debanking” this week.

PayPal extended its rally on AI-driven shopping expansion, while Fiserv faced price target cuts over its revenue growth projections.

SoFi Technologies and Affirm Holdings (AFRM) continue to navigate interest rate headwinds, ending the week lower.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) launched a formal enforcement initiative targeting unlawful "debanking" practices by major financial institutions.

Regulatory measures by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to tackle unlawful debanking practices by financial institutions, a range of analyst price target and outlook shifts, and tech market volatility affecting payment processors and retail brokerages were central themes during the week of October 12.

Fintechs with yield-bearing deposit products continued to tackle pressure from the Federal Reserve's recent interest rate hike along with increasing bets for another bump in rates at the end of the year. While elevated interest rates help net interest margins for deposit-heavy platforms, they temper consumer borrowing appetite, which has already taken a hit on account of soaring inflationary pressures.

Infrastructure Shifts Across Mastercard, PayPal, And Fiserv

Mastercard Incorporated (MA): Mastercard announced a strategic partnership on Oct. 12 with WEX to launch the Asia-Pacific region’s first unified fleet payments network, integrating fuel, maintenance, and tolling transactions into a single infrastructure.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL): PayPal shares extended a multi-day rally, ending its second consecutive week higher, after the company announced partnering with AI shopping agent provider Glance to embed instant AI-driven shopping checkout capabilities.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV): Cantor Fitzgerald, Barclays, and TD Cowen lowered their price targets amid an ongoing shareholder lawsuit that urged a federal court to deny Fiserv's motion on the back of revenue guidance resets. However, despite the price target cuts, FISV stock ended the week about 4% higher.

How Neobank SoFi Performed

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI): SoFi shares dropped to a 52-week low of $13.86 amid investor concerns over revenue expansion outpacing bottom-line profitability gains.

While the platform posted Q2 net revenue of $1.22 billion and bumped its full-year top-line guidance to a range of $4.75 billion to $4.85 billion, full-year adjusted EPS projections held flat near $0.60 as elevated marketing spend and acquisition expenses squeezed profit margins.

Last week, Keefe Bruyette lowered its price target for SoFi to $15 from $16 and maintained an ‘Underperform’ rating. The firm expects rising interest rates and SoFi’s growing balance sheet to create more than $1 billion in pressure this quarter, forcing the company to issue more loans while reducing its available capital.

Analysts Bearish On Robinhood

Wells Fargo lowered Robinhood's price target to $120 from $125 and kept an Equal Weight rating on the shares earlier this week. Meanwhile, founder and CEO Vlad Tenev sold nearly $43 million in company stock this month, but Barron's reported he’s far from cashing out.

Tenev’s stock sale aligned with a broader surge in Bitcoin in early October, which propelled the digital asset above $86,000. However, this upward trajectory hit friction as digital currency markets encountered macroeconomic headwinds from surging crude prices and advancing Treasury yields.

Robinhood share price dropped over 9% this week to record its fourth consecutive weekly decline.

Federal Rules And Legal Updates

On Oct. 14, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced a targeted initiative investigating major financial institutions for potential unlawful "debanking". The investigation evaluates whether arbitrary account closures violate the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA) or rules prohibiting unfair, deceptive, or abusive acts or practices (UDAAP).