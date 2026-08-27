Real-time Single Stock futures data on 50+ names, including AAPL, NVDA and TSLA, is now available natively alongside Stocktwits conversation and sentiment

Stocktwits, the leading community for financial investors and traders, today announced the availability of CME Group Single Stock futures data on its platform. The launch deepens the collaboration with the world’s leading derivatives marketplace, following the integration of futures market data in March 2026.

Single Stock futures enable traders to seamlessly gain long or short exposure to individual stocks, along with the ability to trade beyond regular market hours. For a community that never stops watching the market, Single Stock futures offer a way to keep trading activity and conversations going long after the closing bell, with nearly 23 hours a day, five days a week trading capability.

Stocktwits users can now follow Single Stock futures contract activity on over 50 of the top U.S. stocks they already track, all within the same symbol page experience they use every day on web and the Stocktwits app. Traders no longer need to leave Stocktwits to see how a name like AAPL or TSLA is trading after the bell; they can watch the action unfold right alongside the community of more than 10 million users that follows it most closely.

A new "Futures" tab appears on any equity with a live CME Group Single Stock futures listing, with pricing, volume, open interest, and expiration data for both Standard, and Micro-sized contracts. The Futures tab adds to the quotes, charts and streaming prices that are already available for CME Group's equity index, energy, agricultural, metals, interest rate, and cryptocurrency futures.

“CME Group’s Single Stock futures data is an exciting addition to Stocktwits, giving our community a new way to track the moves that happen after the bell,” said Howard Lindzon, Founder & CEO of Stocktwits. “This addition brings the flexibility and around-the-clock data access serious traders want, along with the insights they need seamlessly integrated into the Stocktwits experience.”

“We are pleased to bring CME Group Single Stock futures data to Stocktwits' 10 million global users, who now have an expanded suite of tools to manage risk and identify trading opportunities,” said Julie Winkler, Senior Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer, CME Group. “Providing real-time access to Single Stock futures equips retail investors with actionable intelligence for navigating the market on a 23/5 basis.”

Single Stock futures data is live now on stocktwits.com and in the Stocktwits app.

About Stocktwits

Stocktwits is the largest online community dedicated to financial investors and traders. With a registered user base of over 10 million users, Stocktwits has established itself as a leading voice in the investing world. Driven by the mission to help investors enhance their returns, Stocktwits offers a rich ecosystem of community interaction, data, content, and tools that empower investors to connect, learn, and have fun in the process. For more information, users can visit stocktwits.com.

Contact

Julia Fong jfong@stocktwits.com