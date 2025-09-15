Polymarket becomes the official prediction markets partner for Stocktwits.

NEW YORK, NY - Sept 15, 2025 – Polymarket, the world’s largest prediction market platform, and Stocktwits, the largest social platform for investors and traders, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate real-time probabilities on market-moving events directly into the Stocktwits experience, starting with earnings markets for widely followed companies. Polymarket becomes the Official Prediction Markets partner for Stocktwits, a milestone deal that represents the company’s largest-ever strategic partnership.

The collaboration brings together two of the most dynamic platforms in trading, speculation and investing to deliver what investors want most: transparent, continuously priced expectations around the events that move markets. For the first time, Stocktwits’ 10 million–strong community will be able to see Polymarket’s real-time, crowd-priced probabilities alongside the conversations they’re already having about earnings, sentiment, and market moves, resulting in a streamlined path to act on these views on Polymarket.

“Prediction markets transform uncertainty into clarity by turning big questions—like earnings—into simple, tradable outcomes with transparent pricing,” said Matthew Modabber, Chief Marketing Officer at Polymarket. “Partnering with Stocktwits allows us to put that power directly into the hands of millions of investors where they already live and engage, reshaping how markets process information.”

Earnings season has long been one of the most consequential and volatile times for investors. Prediction markets transform these moments into simple, tradable questions with transparent pricing (e.g., Will $TSLA beat earnings?). By surfacing probabilities that update second by second, the integration gives investors a clean, continuously calibrated signal on expectations, helping them sharpen conviction with clarity.

The partnership will debut with embedded earnings outcome markets on Stocktwits ticker pages and streams, covering select companies during earnings season. Additional experiences include “mention markets” tracking whether specific terms appear on earnings calls, as well as discovery features such as curated collections and watchlists that highlight upcoming earnings with live probabilities. Probabilities will be displayed directly in Stocktwits discussions, with a tap-through to Polymarket for deeper details, order books, and settlement rules. Markets resolve on official company reports/call transcripts per clearly published rules on each Polymarket page. The rollout begins in September 2025 for select U.S. users, with broader availability throughout the earnings season.

“We are living in a post real-time world where trust, community, and great signals matter more than speed,” said Howard Lindzon, Founder and CEO of Stocktwits. “Polymarket has created an entirely new way to understand news and expectations, and Stocktwits is the place where millions of investors already gather to share ideas and sentiment. Together, we can help investors cut through noise and focus on the probabilities that matter most.”

Polymarket has recently expanded rapidly, setting records for new market creation, and secured key partnerships and investments, underscoring growing mainstream interest in the world’s largest prediction market.

Visit Stocktwits.com or polymarket.com/earnings to view live earnings markets and probabilities today.

About Stocktwits

Stocktwits is the leading social platform for active investors and traders, where millions of market participants connect to discuss markets in real-time. Built on the foundation of social conversation, Stocktwits has grown into a dynamic financial media company where social sentiment uniquely powers original news, video, and editorial coverage spanning equities, crypto, and macro trends. With over 10 million users, Stocktwits empowers investors to track traditional and digital asset sentiment, discover trends, and make informed decisions. Stocktwits’ mission is to help investors improve returns through community, data, content, and the latest tools. For more information, visit stocktwits.com.

About Polymarket

Polymarket is the world’s largest prediction market platform. It hosts real-time markets on events across business, sports, politics, and more, providing continuously updated probabilities that investors, media, and institutions can reference. To learn more, visit polymarket.com.

Media Contact:

Melrose PR

stocktwits@melrosepr.com