New York, NY — [September, 29th, 2025] — Stocktwits, the largest social network for investors and traders, today announced an exclusive global branding partnership with CMT Association, the leading global credentialing body for technical analysts, giving its over 10 million users direct access to insights from the world’s most credentialed technical analyst professionals, and elevating the visibility and influence of CMT charterholders across financial markets worldwide.

With technical analysis driving investment decisions for all markets, from day traders to institutional funds, the partnership brings technical rigor and expertise to practical market application. The partnership empowers Stocktwits’ global platform of investors to directly engage with CMT charterholders and provides unique opportunities for community engagement, professional recognition, and access to cutting-edge market insights.

"We’ve always known CMT charterholders represent some of the sharpest eyes in the game and the highest standard for technical expertise. Now it’s time everyone else sees it too," said Howard Lindzon, Founder & CEO of Stocktwits. "This partnership gives them the platform they deserve, connecting the best minds with the most engaged investing community so they can access world-class insights from the best in the field.”

Key components of the partnership include:

Automatic CMT Badge: Verified CMT charterholders will receive a distinguished badge on their Stocktwits profiles.



Verified CMT charterholders will receive a distinguished badge on their Stocktwits profiles. Dedicated CMT Stream: A curated, real-time content stream highlighting market commentary, analysis, and educational content from CMT charterholders.



A curated, real-time content stream highlighting market commentary, analysis, and educational content from CMT charterholders. Stocktwits Edge Access: Complimentary access to Stocktwits Edge, providing charterholders with advanced data, sentiment analysis, and premium content.



Complimentary access to Stocktwits Edge, providing charterholders with advanced data, sentiment analysis, and premium content. CMT Newsletter Integration: A new CMT-focused newsletter hosted on beehiiv, Stocktwits' preferred newsletter platform partner, amplifying the long-form voice and insights of the technical analysis community.

"This partnership builds on a shared belief in the power of financial community and evidence-based market analysis," said Tyler Wood, CMT, CEO & Executive Director at CMT Association. "We’re thrilled to align with Stocktwits, a platform that champions transparency, technical skill, and investor education."

The partnership kicks off at the CMT Global Investment Summit in Dubai this week, with a full rollout of features and community activations scheduled ahead of Stocktoberfest in October 2025. For more information on how to register, please visit the Stocktwits CMT Association Stream.

Tom Bruni, Head of Markets & Retail Investor Insights at Stocktwits, added, “The market knowledge I gained through joining the CMT Program and network over a decade ago, combined with the distribution and community of Stocktwits, empowered me to build my own career. I’m excited to formalize this partnership and enable the next generation of investors and analysts to create their own, similar story.”

About Stocktwits

Stocktwits is the leading social platform for active investors and traders, where millions of market participants connect to discuss markets in real-time. Built on the foundation of social conversation, Stocktwits has grown into a dynamic financial media company where social sentiment uniquely powers original news, video, and editorial coverage spanning equities, crypto, and macro trends. With over 10 million users, Stocktwits empowers investors to track traditional and digital asset sentiment, discover trends, and make informed decisions. Stocktwits’ mission is to help investors improve returns through community, data, content, and the latest tools.

About CMT Association

CMT Association is a global credentialing body focused on advancing the discipline of technical analysis. The CMT Program equips market professionals with a robust analytical framework and a globally recognized designation for evidence-based market decision-making.

Media Contact:

Stocktwits@melrosepr.com