AI infrastructure demand remains strong, but soaring costs and intensifying competition are keeping investors on edge.

Micron’s upbeat outlook reinforced expectations for continued AI infrastructure spending, even as MU stock slipped in the week.

OpenAI and Meta are stepping up the fight to make AI assistants more capable.

Anthropic reported losses and massive infrastructure commitments, underscoring the enormous capital needs for frontier AI.



It was another big week for AI and tech, with investors getting fresh signals on both the strength and the risks of the AI boom.

Micron Technology, Inc.’s (MU) strong Q4 results reinforced the underlying demand for AI infrastructure, while OpenAI and Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) continued to battle for the consumer AI assistant market. At the same time, Anthropic’s reported financials highlighted the huge costs of building frontier models.

MU’s Q4 Report Silences Critics

Micron’s fourth-quarter results gave investors fresh confidence in the memory-chip cycle, with revenue and earnings coming in ahead of expectations as AI demand continues to drive demand for high-bandwidth memory and data-center products.

Micron’s upbeat outlook helped ease concerns that the AI infrastructure boom could be peaking, while the company indicated that it would announce a buyback by the December deadline related to the CHIPS Act funding expiration.

However, the market reaction was muted, with the stock falling 3.4% in the week through Thursday.

Nvidia Announces Major Buyback

Nvidia unveiled a major new share-repurchase authorization as the chipmaker continues to generate substantial cash from demand for its AI accelerators.

Nvidia’s board authorized a $150 billion increase to its share repurchase program, bringing the remaining authorization to $235 billion, and the company called it the “largest buyback increase” in its history. The program runs through fiscal 2028, which ends in January 2028.

NVDA stock rose 2.6% in the week through Thursday, and is heading for his third weekly gain in a row.

OpenAI Launches ‘Dots’ To Compete With Meta’s Muse

OpenAI launched dots., a new AI capability aimed at giving users more useful, agent-like assistance across tasks and workflows.

The launch comes as Meta’s Muse AI assistant has received strong early feedback, particularly around its integrations and consumer-focused experience.

That puts OpenAI and Meta increasingly on a collision course in the race to turn AI assistants from chatbots into products users interact with throughout their digital lives.

Anthropic’s Losses, Commitments Raise Eyebrows

Reuters reported Anthropic’s financials from its IPO prospectus which is yet to be made public.

Anthropic lost $42 billion on revenue of $4.6 billion last year, with losses surging 425% from 2024 even as revenue grew 12-fold over the same period. About $7.33 billion was spent on compute and infrastructure last year, a threefold surge from 2024.

The IPO prospectus reportedly lists commitments totaling $518 billion on cloud, computing, and infrastructure obligations in the coming years.

The numbers highlight the enormous capital requirements of competing at the frontier-model level, and raise fresh questions about how quickly AI companies can convert surging demand into sustainable profits.

Trump, AI CEOs Back Voluntary Safety Framework

President Donald Trump and several major AI executives agreed to a voluntary framework focused on AI safety, marking another effort by Washington and the industry to establish guardrails without imposing a broader mandatory regulatory regime.

The agreement comes as the administration seeks to balance rapid AI development with concerns over safety, security and the potential risks posed by increasingly capable models.

How Did Tech Stocks Move?

Shares of AI infrastructure firms Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) and Lumentum Holdings, Inc. (LITE) were among the top gainers, rising 13% and 7.7% respectively.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) declined 0.3%. META stock declined 6.6%, giving up some of the gains after the AI-driven rally in the weeks prior.

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