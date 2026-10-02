Musk said SpaceX is “cautiously optimistic” it can run its Nvidia VR72 system near 250kW average power, with peak power about 10% higher.

Industry insider Aaron Burnett said the target could be 10% to 25% above typical third-party reported VR72 averages.

Musk credited the potential milestone to SpaceX’s “close working partnership and co-design” with Nvidia.

SpaceX’s AI buildout includes major compute agreements with Google and Anthropic.

Shares of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) climbed 1% in overnight trading early Friday after CEO Elon Musk said the company could achieve a “big deal” milestone with Nvidia’s AI hardware, potentially running the system at power levels well above typical industry estimates.

SPCX stock fell 2% to end Thursday’s session at $148.07, bringing its losses so far this week to 0.4%.

Musk Targets Higher Power For Nvidia AI System

Musk said on X that he is “cautiously optimistic” SpaceX will be able to run its version of Nvidia’s VR72 system at close to 250 kilowatts of average power, which would put peak power about 10% higher. “This is a big deal if it pans out and would apply to our ground-based systems too,” Musk said.

He credited the effort to the relationship between the two companies, saying the “close working partnership and co-design with the amazing Nvidia engineering team is key to achieving this.” The higher sustained power could let SpaceX run the AI hardware at high utilization, although Musk did not specify which AI workloads the system would support.

Aaron Burnett, founder and CEO of space-focused investment and research firm Mach33, said on X that 250kW of average power could mean battery-supported peaks closer to 275kW. He estimated Musk’s target would be 10% to 25% above typical third-party reported averages for VR72 systems.

Burnett said SpaceX’s StarMind team would need, or may already have, a plan to continuously reject the heat produced by a sustained 250kW load. “If anyone can pull it off it’s the joint Nvidia and SpaceX teams,” he said.

SpaceX Ramps Up AI Infrastructure

Musk’s comments put a spotlight on an increasingly important piece of the SpaceX story: AI infrastructure.

The company has disclosed major compute agreements related to Nvidia hardware. Google is set to pay SpaceX $920 million per month from October 2026 through June 2029 for access to 110,000 Nvidia GPUs, CPUs, memory and related equipment.

SpaceX has also disclosed an agreement under which Anthropic would pay $1.25 billion per month through May 2029 for output from its Colossus 1 data center near Memphis, with termination provisions available to either party.

The scale of that buildout is also showing up in Wall Street estimates. UBS recently projected third-quarter AI revenue of $7.6 billion, supported by the Anthropic ramp and early Google contribution. UBS expects overall third-quarter revenue of $13.8 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $7.5 billion, compared with Street estimates cited by the firm of $12.9 billion and $6.9 billion. However, the firm estimates SpaceX will spend $19.3 billion on capex during the quarter and burn $13.2 billion in cash.

Starship Milestone Caps Blockbuster Week

The AI push caps a milestone-heavy week for SpaceX. On Monday, Starship Flight 14 reached orbit for the first time and deployed 26 Starlink V3 satellites, its first orbital payload. Musk later said all 26 were “deployed and operating nominally.”

The mission was cut from a planned 10 hours to about three after one of Starship’s three Raptor engines shut down following separation from Super Heavy, leaving Flight 15 and progress toward vehicle recovery and reuse as the next major tests.

SpaceX followed with a packed Thursday. Falcon 9 launched NASA’s Crew-13 aboard Dragon Grace, while the company’s slate also included the Transporter-18 rideshare mission with around 130 payloads and the Falcon Heavy NROL-97 national-security mission. Together, the three missions put SpaceX on track for three orbital launches in about 13 hours.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About SPCX?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for SPCX flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ levels a week ago amid ‘high’ message volume.

SPCX sentiment and message volume as of October 2 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$SPCX way it just traded you would think all three rockets blew up on the pad today instead of 3 perfectly executed launches lol”

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Another user said, “$SPCX waiting patiently for 130s to fully reload. holding jan calls, that's it. glta with this pos.”

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SPCX stock has declined 8% year-to-date.

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