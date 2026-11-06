The BSE Sensex surged over 500 points and the Nifty reclaimed the 24,650 mark on November 6, extending a six-session rally despite a massive global sell-off. FIIs pumped Rs 15,000 crore into Indian equities.

The domestic equity markets extended their recovery on Friday, November 6, 2026, shrugging off severe overnight weakness across global exchanges.

Investors witnessed a sharp turnaround from early caution, as buying in select large-cap stocks provided crucial support following a massive Wall Street sell-off.

On Thursday, the Nasdaq Composite plunged 5.5%, the S&P 500 declined 4.4%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.4%.

Asian markets, including Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi, fell sharply amid concerns over the technology rally.

Despite global headwinds, Indian benchmark indices entered the session building on a six-session streak that added over 8% to the Sensex and Nifty.

Information Technology And Auto Stocks Lead The Frontline Recovery

A significant catalyst was record purchasing by foreign institutional investors, who pumped nearly Rs 15,000 crore into Indian equities on November 5.

As trading progressed, the BSE Sensex jumped over 500 points, while the NSE Nifty 50 reclaimed the 24,650 mark.

By 9:56 am, the Sensex traded at 79,853.13, up 543.12 points, or 0.68%, opening at 79,413.66 and recovering from an early low of 79,016.05 to touch 79,959.48.

The Nifty 50 reached 24,661.90, gaining 125.30 points, or 0.51%, from its previous close of 24,536.60, after touching an early high of 24,673.55.

Broader Markets Face Profit Booking As Volatility Rises

Information technology shares drove the advance, pushing the Nifty IT index up 1.56%. Mahindra & Mahindra led Sensex constituents with a 5.27% surge, followed by Titan at 2.86%, TCS at 1.92%, Infosys at 1.82%, and HCL Technologies at 1.63%.

Other gainers included ICICI Bank rising 1.38%, Bharti Airtel adding 1.28%, Sun Pharma climbing 1.18%, ITC gaining 1.08%, and Tech Mahindra advancing 1.02%. The Nifty Auto index gained 0.61%, and Nifty Private Bank rose 0.75%.

While heavyweight stocks flourished, broader markets remained under pressure. The Nifty Midcap 100 declined 0.76%, the Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 1.38%, the Nifty Midcap 50 dropped 0.60%, and the Nifty Smallcap 50 lost 1.30%. The Nifty Next 50 dropped 0.84%, and the Nifty 500 declined 0.11%.

Laggards included Power Grid declining 2.24%, Asian Paints falling 1.28%, BEL dropping 1.15%, and Tata Steel losing 0.96%. The India VIX surged 7.5% to 16.75, indicating underlying nervousness.