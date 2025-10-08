The analyst’s new price target represents a potential upside of about 12% from the stock’s closing price on Tuesday.

Stifel on Wednesday hiked the price target on Tesla (TSLA) to $483 from $440 on the heels of the company launching cheaper versions of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the U.S.

The analyst’s new price target represents a potential upside of about 12% from the stock’s closing price on Tuesday.

Stifel pinned the price target increase to its confidence in the company’s full self-driving technology and robotaxi. It believes the EV maker is making progress with modest advancements in both segments, as per TheFly. While having unsupervised FSD available for personal use in the U.S. by year-end 2025 appears to be a stretch, it “seems more likely in the medium term,” they noted.

Stifel kept a ‘Buy’ rating on Tesla shares. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock fell from ‘bullish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘high’ levels.

TSLA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:24 a.m. ET on Oct. 08, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Tesla on Tuesday rolled out version 14.1 of its FSD software, marking the first major software update in nearly a year. The update introduces improved parking navigation, smarter lane changing, emergency zone detection, and personalized driving adjustments, powered by a neural network 10 times larger than the previous version. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in an X post that many more improvements are yet to be rolled out under the new version 14.

The company also launched lower-priced Model 3 and Y variants priced at $36,990 and $39,990, respectively, on Tuesday in a bid to balance the expected drop in sales following the expiry of the federal tax credit on EV purchases.

Tesla stepped into the robotaxi segment in June by deploying Model Y vehicles with FSD technology in certain parts of Texas with a safety driver. The company said it is now looking forward to expanding the service and launching a dedicated robotaxi vehicle called Cybercab with no pedals or steering wheel in 2026.

TSLA stock is up by 7% this year and by about 77% over the past 12 months.

