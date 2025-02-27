Stellantis Stock Logs Worst Drop In 2 Months After Q4 Print, But Retail Feels Profit Crash Was Already Baked In

The company reported a full-year 2024 net profit of €5.47 billion ($5.72 billion), down from €18.6 billion a year earlier, with EPS falling to €1.84 from €5.94.

Updated: Feb 27, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Stellantis N.V.’s U.S.-listed shares tumbled over 5% on Wednesday, marking their worst single-day decline since Dec. 16, after the automaker posted a steep 70% annual profit drop.

Despite the weak earnings, retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained 'extremely bullish,' with many investors saying the decline was already priced in.

STLA sentiment and message volume as of Feb 26.png STLA sentiment and message volume as of Feb 26 | source: Stocktwits

Net revenue also slid to €156.88 billion from €189.54 billion, slightly exceeding analyst estimates of €156.18 billion.

Stellantis' board proposed an interim dividend of €0.68 per share, payable May 5 to shareholders on record as of April 23, a sharp cut from last year's €1.55 per share payout.

The company expects positive net revenue growth in 2025 but provided no detailed guidance.

Investor discussions on Stocktwits reflected a more optimistic tone. Message volume on the platform surged 183% as traders debated the company's outlook.

One bullish user predicted the stock would bounce back into the $45-$60 range, while another pointed to the company's forward-looking statements and expectations for revenue growth as reasons for optimism.

Beyond earnings, investors are eyeing the looming 25% U.S. tariffs on Mexico and Canada, which are expected to kick in next month under President Donald Trump's trade policies. 

With 23% of Stellantis' U.S. sales coming from Mexico-produced cars — more than GM (22%) and Ford (15%) — its supply chain faces significant risks.

Adding to the uncertainty, Stellantis is in a leadership crisis following the abrupt December exit of CEO Carlos Tavares, who left due to "different views" with the board.

Despite Wednesday's drop, Stellantis shares are up 1.8% year-to-date. According to Koyfin data, of 27 analysts covering the stock, 15 rate it 'hold', 11 have 'buy' or 'strong buy' ratings, and one analyst rates it 'sell.’

(1 EUR = 1.05 USD)

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

