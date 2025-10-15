The $13 billion plan will expand Stellantis’ U.S. production by 50%, add over 5,000 jobs across four states, and bring five new vehicles and a next-generation engine to market through 2029.

Stellantis NV shares jumped 5% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the automaker laid out a $13 billion plan to grow its business in the U.S.

Over the next four years, the company plans to ramp up production by half and roll out five new vehicles, marking its biggest investment in America since it began operations a century ago.

The move will bring more than 5,000 new jobs to plants in Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and Indiana. Alongside the new models, Stellantis said it will introduce a next-generation four-cylinder engine and refresh 19 existing models through 2029.

The company will invest more than $600 million in Illinois to reopen the Belvidere Assembly Plant, where it will produce the Jeep Cherokee and Compass. Full employment of about 3,300 jobs is expected when production resumes in 2027. About $400 million will be invested in Ohio to build a new midsize truck at the Toledo Assembly Complex, with production slated to begin in 2028 and create an estimated 900 jobs.

In Michigan, Stellantis will retool its Warren Truck Assembly Plant to make a large SUV available in both electric and traditional engine versions, while Detroit’s Jefferson plant will start producing the next-generation Dodge Durango by 2029. Combined, the two projects are expected to add nearly 900 jobs.

In Indiana, more than $100 million will be invested to start producing the new GMET4 EVO engine at the company’s Kokomo facilities in 2026, bringing over 100 new positions.

The $13 billion will also fund research, development and partnerships with suppliers to help execute the company’s product strategy through the decade. Stellantis currently operates 34 manufacturing and R&D sites across 14 states, employing approximately 48,000 people and collaborating with thousands of suppliers and dealers. The new investments will move ahead after final approvals from state and local governments.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Stellantis was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

One user on social media noted a pattern in Stellantis’ recent announcements, pointing out references to “13% shipment growth, 1.3 million deliveries, and now a $13 billion investment,” and said that similar announcements in past press releases had been followed by sharp stock rallies.

Another user expects the stock to rise further after the CEO’s upcoming CNBC appearance, predicting a move toward $12 and viewing the $13 billion investment as a sign of “parabolic” potential.

Stellantis’ stock has declined 19% so far in 2025.

