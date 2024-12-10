Stellantis Stock Climbs On $4B EV Battery Plant JV With CATL In Europe: Retail On The Fence

With a potential capacity of 50 GWh, the plant is expected to bolster Stellantis’ battery-electric vehicle offerings in Europe, particularly in the B and C segments.

Shares of Stellantis NV rose over 1% at the open on Tuesday, poised for a sixth consecutive session in the green, following news of a 4.1-billion euro ($4.3 billion) joint venture with CATL to build a European battery plant in Zaragoza, Spain.

The lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery facility, designed to be carbon neutral, will be developed in phases and aims to commence production by late 2026. 

With a potential capacity of 50 GWh, the plant is expected to bolster Stellantis’ battery-electric vehicle offerings in Europe, particularly in the B and C segments. 

The transaction is anticipated to close in 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

STLA sentiment and message volume Dec 10 premarket.png STLA sentiment and message volume Dec 10 premarket as of 9:30 am ET | source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment for Stellantis remained ‘neutral’ before the bell, reflecting a divided retail investor base. 

One bullish post highlighted the automaker’s valuation, with the user hoping to buy more stock if it drops. 

However, skepticism lingers following the sudden resignation of CEO Carlos Tavares this month due to reported disagreements with the board. 

Stellantis is currently reorganizing its North American leadership, with Timothy Kuniskis returning to oversee the Ram Truck brand and Chris Feuell taking on additional responsibilities for Alfa Romeo in the region, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The company’s U.S.-listed stock has gained 11% since Tavares’ exit. 

Stellantis has also been actively pursuing battery innovation, recently partnering with Zeta Energy to advance battery cell technology for EVs.

Automakers are making strides in sharpening their battery strategy to reduce reliance on costly materials like cobalt and nickel.

Stellantis’ stock remains down over 40% year-to-date, reflecting the broader hurdles faced by the world’s fourth-largest automaker.

