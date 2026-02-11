Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter, that the Jeep maker is looking at ways to divest from StarPlus Energy JV.

Carmaker Stellantis NV (STLA) is reportedly considering existing its U.S. battery joint venture with Samsung SDI Co. as it pulls back on electric vehicles.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter, that the Jeep maker is looking at ways to divest from StarPlus Energy JV. However, no final decision has been made and the situation would change, the report said. As per one of Bloomberg’s sources, Stellantis could sell its stake to a third party.

STLA shares rose 3% at the time of writing.

