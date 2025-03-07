Steel Dynamics Stock Gains Pre-Market As Morgan Stanley’s Bullish Call On Tariff-Driven Gains Spurs Retail Interest

President Donald Trump confirmed on Thursday at a press conference that steel and aluminum tariffs are still set to take effect on March 12.

Published: Mar 7, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Steel Dynamics (STLD) shares climbed more than 2% in pre-market trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equalweight’ and raised its price target to $158 from $145.

Steel prices are up in reaction to U.S. tariff policy, the analyst told investors in a research note reported by TheFly.

While President Donald Trump recently paused tariffs on several imports from Mexico and Canada, his administration had previously imposed a 25% tariff on nearly all imports from both countries. 

Additional steel and aluminum tariffs are still set to take effect on March 12, the President confirmed on Thursday at a press conference.

While Morgan Stanley raised its 2025 steel price forecasts, it warned of a potential pullback in the second half of the year due to a "tempered steel demand outlook and widening import arbitrage." 

Still, the brokerage sees Steel Dynamics as well-positioned for gains, noting that the company’s capital expenditure cycle is nearing completion, which should free up cash flow and increase shareholder returns.

Screenshot 2025-03-07 074311.png Steel Dynamics retail sentiment and message volume on March 7 as of 7:45 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Steel Dynamic’s stock improved to ‘neutral’ territory from ‘bearish’ a day ago. The move was accompanied by a slight increase in retail chatter.

Steel Dynamics stock remains down 4% over the past year but has gained 8% year-to-date.

Read also: Bitcoin Miners Hut 8, Marathon Outshine Coinbase As Retail Favorites Among Rosenblatt’s Crypto-Linked Stock Picks
 

