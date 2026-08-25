More than 12,000 unionized baristas are urging customers to stop spending at Starbucks until the coffee giant reaches a contract deal with workers.

Starbucks Workers United is seeking a minimum $17 hourly wage, improved staffing and stronger workplace protections.

The union alleged that Starbucks has committed hundreds of US labor-law violations, with more than 550 unfair labor practice charges still pending.

Workers accuse the company of prioritizing AI, technology and promotional drink launches over resolving longstanding labor disputes.

Starbucks Workers United said its union, representing more than 12,000 baristas, is officially calling for a boycott of the coffee chain. The union is urging customers to stop spending at Starbucks until the company finalizes a contract with union baristas and stops what it describes as union-busting.

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) stock was down 1.5% on Tuesday afternoon at the time of writing.

Workers Demand Minimum $17 Hourly Wage

In a statement posted on X, the union said, “We, the 12,000 and growing members of Starbucks Workers United, call on everyone who stands with working people to boycott Starbucks until they finalize a contract with union baristas and stop union-busting.”

The union added that its demands include “a minimum $17/hr wage, enough hours to live on, better staffing in our stores, and basic workplace protections.” It said that living costs are rising while wages are not keeping pace, describing the situation as a growing pressure facing American workers.

Union Accuses SBUX Of Labor Violations

Starbucks Workers United said Starbucks has “violated U.S. labor law more than any other company in modern history,” alleging that the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) and its judges have found many labor violations. The union also said there are currently more than 550 unresolved unfair labor practice charges pending against the company.

The union added Starbucks is “banking on customers’ blind loyalty” to the integrity and values the company once stood for, while stating that customers can no longer both support workers and spend money at Starbucks.

Workers Criticize AI, Technology, New Drinks

The union also accused Starbucks of failing to prioritize workers while spending millions of dollars on AI and technology that “doesn’t work,” launching “countless gimmicky drinks” and introducing policies that it said make employees’ jobs harder.

“This ongoing, irrational behavior by Starbucks and its refusal to settle a fair union contract with workers leaves us with no other choice than to call for a boycott,” the union said.

The statement ended with a rallying call: “We know when working people stand up together, we win. No Contract? No Coffee.”

SBUX Stock: Stocktwits Retail Sentiment

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for SBUX moved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ in the past 24 hours, while message volume was ‘normal’ at the time of writing.

SBUX stock has gained nearly 25% year-to-date.

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