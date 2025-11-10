Last week, Bloomberg News reported that Starbucks Workers United was gearing up for a strike this week, coinciding with one of the company’s peak business days, as an attempt to secure a labour contract after years of stalled negotiations.

A group of 26 U.S. senators and 82 House representatives has reportedly sent a letter to Starbucks CEO, Brian Niccol, calling on the coffee giant to restart negotiations with its workers' union.

“We have heard of a troubling return to union busting,” the letter from the group of senators led by Senator Bernie Sanders read, according to Reuters. The lawmakers noted that the company should “bargain a fair contract in good faith with these employees.”

The union represents employees at about 550 of the chain’s roughly 10,000 company-run U.S. stores. It is reportedly ready to go on strike in more than 25 cities on November 13, during Starbucks’ well-known holiday-related busy days, Red Cup Day.

