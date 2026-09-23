The coffee giant is redesigning its stores with a stronger focus on comfort, local identity and the in-store customer experience.

Starbucks redesigns began as pilots in Southern California and New York before expanding to cities including Chicago.

The initiative has expanded into Mexico, where Starbucks is testing upgraded locations in Mexico City, Monterrey, Acapulco and Ensenada.

The coffeehouse effort is being implemented alongside Green Apron Service, the return of ceramic cups and glassware, condiment bars and expanded power outlets.

Starbucks (SBUX) is moving its coffeehouse makeover effort from early pilot locations to a broader rollout, with more than 1,000 cafes already upgraded across the U.S. and Canada since late 2025, the company said on Wednesday.

SBUX stock traded nearly 1% lower at the time of writing.

Starbucks Expands Coffeehouse Redesign Program

Dawn Clark, Starbucks’ SVP of Global Design & Concepts, said in a company blog post that the coffeehouse redesigns initially began as pilots in Southern California and New York before expanding to other cities, including Chicago.

Since late 2025, Starbucks has completed more than 1,000 coffeehouse uplifts across the U.S. and Canada. The company now intends to complete at least 1,500 by the end of fiscal 2026 and to further increase the pace in fiscal 2027.

The updated locations are designed around a more comfortable and locally relevant cafe environment. Clark said the changes include softer seating, textures, artwork, greenery and local design touches, with each uplift tailored to the neighborhood it serves.

The company said additional work is underway in U.S. markets including Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Nashville, Orlando, Seattle and Washington, D.C. In Canada, Starbucks is working on coffeehouses in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary.

Starbucks Builds On Coffeehouse Uplifts In Mexico

The rollout also extends beyond the U.S. and Canada. Starbucks is piloting uplifted coffeehouses in Mexico City, Monterrey, Acapulco and Ensenada as part of a broader reinvestment in the Mexican market.

Clark said the company views the expansion as a shift from its early “test-and-learn” phase toward a broader rollout. Starbucks said the effort is focused on improving the coffeehouse experience and reinforcing its role as a “Third Place” for customers and communities.

The coffeehouse work is one component of the broader “Back to Starbucks” strategy. In the blog post, Starbucks also pointed to other customer-experience changes, including Green Apron Service, the return of ceramic cups and glassware for customers who stay in cafes, the reintroduction of condiment bars and expanded access to power outlets.

Retail View On SBUX

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained “Bullish” for SBUX, with “Low” message volume over the past 24 hours.

SBUX stock has advanced more than 10% year-to-date.

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