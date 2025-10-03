Geoff Kendrick, Standard Chartered’s Global Head of Digital Assets Research, stated that Bitcoin has deviated from a historical pattern in which prices typically fell about 18 months after a halving.

Standard Chartered said on Friday that Bitcoin (BTC) could reach a new record high within a week and continue climbing toward $135,000.

In a note cited by Decrypt, Geoff Kendrick, Standard Chartered’s Global Head of Digital Assets Research, stated that Bitcoin has deviated from a historical pattern in which prices typically fell about 18 months after a halving. If that had been the case, the April 2024 halving would have been followed by price weakness now, he noted.

Bitcoin’s price was trading at around $120,000 in early morning trade on Friday after a massive rally in the previous session. Retail sentiment around the apex cryptocurrency on Stocktwits improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ over the past day, with chatter at ‘high’ levels.

Bitcoin’s previous peak of $124,000 in August places the cryptocurrency 3% below that level today. A move toward $135,000 would suggest about a 12% upside. Traders often call October ‘Uptober’ due to the month’s historically strong performance.

Kendrick also stated that other factors are affecting Bitcoin’s price. “The shutdown matters this time around,” he wrote. “During the previous Trump shutdown, Bitcoin was in a different place than now, so it did little. However, this year Bitcoin has traded with ‘U.S. government risks’ as best shown by its relationship to U.S. treasury term premium.”

Institutional demand is expected to play a larger role in the market. Kendrick said, “Net Bitcoin ETF inflows are now at $58 billion, of which $23 billion has been in 2025. I would expect at least another $20 billion by year-end, a number which would make my $200,000 [BTC] year-end forecast possible.”

Bitcoin’s price has gained around 30% this year and nearly doubled over the past 12 months.

