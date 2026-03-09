The total stablecoin market capitalization reached a record $313 billion, rising 1.14% over the past week, according to DefiLlama data.

Tether and USD Coin continue to dominate the sector, accounting for the majority of the market’s supply.

Messari’s data shows PayPal USD was the strongest performer among major tokens.

According to Messari, the rebound suggests that stablecoin usage is strengthening even as policy debates in Washington over digital asset regulation continue, including the stalled CLARITY Act.

The stablecoin market capitalization hit an all-time high of $313 billion on Sunday, signaling demand despite the crypto winter and tensions in the Middle East.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Data from DefiLlama showed the stablecoin market capitalization increased 1.14% over the past week to $313.008 billion. The growth comes amid geopolitical uncertainty as the U.S.-Iran war escalates, resulting in a sharp increase in oil prices.

Tether (USDT) and Circle’s USDC (USDC) continue to dominate the sector, though smaller stablecoins like PayPal USD (PYUSD) are starting to capture more market share, according to research from Messari.

Stablecoin Supply Climbs To New High

USDT remains the largest stablecoin, accounting for about 62.5% of the market with a supply of roughly $183.5 billion. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Tether trended in ‘bearish’ territoryover the past day.

Circle’s USDC holds the second-largest share of the market at 25.5%. According to a report by Allium, Circle’s USDC surpassed Tether’s USDT in transfer volume in February. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around USDC trended in the ‘neutral’ zone over the past day.

Meanwhile, PayPal’s PYUSD expanded 2.8% week-over-week as of March 4, putting it among the top winners for the week. Launched last year, it now has a market share of 1.4%. Retail sentiment around the stablecoin on Stocktwits remained in ‘neutral’ territory over the past day.

According to Messari, the rebound suggests that stablecoin usage is strengthening even as policy debates in Washington over digital asset regulation continue, including the stalled CLARITY Act.

Read also: Bitcoin Hits $67,000 While Surge In Oil Prices Tank Nikkei, KOSPI

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<