Sprouts Farmers Market Stock In Focus After Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Mood Brightens

Sprouts Farmers’ Q4 comparable store sales growth stood at 11.5%

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock In Focus After Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Mood Brightens
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 21, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) were in the spotlight on Thursday as the grocery chain operator posted a fourth-quarter earnings beat, lifting retail sentiment.

The grocery chain’s net sales came in at $2.0 billion, an 18% increase from the same period in 2023. Diluted earnings per share stood at $0.79, beating expectations of $0.73.

Its Q4 comparable store sales growth stood at 11.5%, according to a company statement. The company also opened 12 new stores.

“2024 was a remarkable year for our company,” said Jack Sinclair, CEO of Sprouts Farmers Market. “Our teams across the business delivered on our strategy and set us up for even greater success in the future.”

For first quarter 2025, the company expects comparable store sales growth between 10% and 11%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected between $1.51 to $1.55, above the consensus estimate of $1.31.

For 2025, net sales growth is projected between 10.5% to 12.5%; while comparable store sales growth is estimated at 4.5% to 6.5%. FY25 EPS is expected between $4.52-$4.68, above the consensus estimates of $4.27.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a week ago. Message volume climbed to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high.’

Screenshot 2025-02-21 at 1.53.48 PM.png SFM sentiment meter and message volume on Feb 21

One commenter was optimistic about the company’s prospects over the next several years.

In 2024, the company also authorized a new $600 million share buyback program and repurchased 2.7 million shares of common stock for a total investment of $238 million, excluding excise tax.

In 2024, the company opened 33 new stores, for a total of 440 stores in 24 states as of December 29, 2024.

Sprouts Farmers stock is up 33.6% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CarGurus Stock Slides After Mixed Q4 Results, Weak Guidance: Retail Mood Worsens

CarGurus Stock Slides After Mixed Q4 Results, Weak Guidance: Retail Mood Worsens

Okta Stock Gets A Price Target Hike At Barclays Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Feels Bullish

Okta Stock Gets A Price Target Hike At Barclays Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Feels Bullish

Fidelity National Financial Stock Gains Aftermarket On Upbeat Q4 Profit, Retail Stays Bearish

Fidelity National Financial Stock Gains Aftermarket On Upbeat Q4 Profit, Retail Stays Bearish

Tesla Bear Warns of ‘Disastrous’ Q1 Deliveries: Stock Heads For 5th Weekly Loss Amid Cautious Retail Mood

Tesla Bear Warns of ‘Disastrous’ Q1 Deliveries: Stock Heads For 5th Weekly Loss Amid Cautious Retail Mood

Boise Cascade Stock Slips Aftermarket As Q4 Profit Falls Nearly 30%: Retail Shrugs It Off

Boise Cascade Stock Slips Aftermarket As Q4 Profit Falls Nearly 30%: Retail Shrugs It Off

Recent Stories

Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal's househelp performs 'Nazar Utharna' ritual after watching his success MEG

Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal’s househelp performs 'Nazar Utharna' ritual after watching his success

Odisha govt forms high-level committee to probe KIIT incident; founder, others summoned dmn

Odisha govt forms high-level committee to probe KIIT incident; founder, others summoned

India keen on hosting Commonwealth Games 2030? CWG CEO's support sparks speculation shk

India keen on hosting Commonwealth Games 2030? CWG CEO's support sparks speculation

Research by 1xBet: who will fans cheer for at IPL 2025

Research by 1xBet: who will fans cheer for at IPL 2025

Living with Chronic Pain: Key Strategies for Better Health

Living with Chronic Pain: Key Strategies for Better Health

Recent Videos

When Charles Shobraj Helped Tihar Ex-Jailer Sunil Gupta Get His Joining Letter | Black Warrant

When Charles Shobraj Helped Tihar Ex-Jailer Sunil Gupta Get His Joining Letter | Black Warrant

Video Icon
Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma DIVORCED! Truth Behind Their Split Revealed!

Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma DIVORCED! Truth Behind Their Split Revealed!

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta WARNS Opposition: ‘Many Records Will Be EXPOSED!’ | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta WARNS Opposition: ‘Many Records Will Be EXPOSED!’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
CM Mohan Yadav Tours Exhibition Before Launching ‘ORGANIC FARMING in MP’ in Bhopal!

CM Mohan Yadav Tours Exhibition Before Launching ‘ORGANIC FARMING in MP’ in Bhopal!

Video Icon
India-Pakistan Armies Hold Flag Meeting Amid Tension in Poonch! | Asianet Newsable

India-Pakistan Armies Hold Flag Meeting Amid Tension in Poonch! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon