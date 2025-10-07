The rally follows Spruce Biosciences’ shares jumping 1,378% to close at $130.4 on Monday.

Shares of Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) surged to a 19-month high of $240 in Tuesday morning trading, prompting two trading halts due to extreme volatility.

Trading was halted at 9:32 a.m. ET and again at 9:48 a.m. ET, according to data from Nasdaq Trader, citing a ‘Volatility Trading Pause’.

SPRB’s stock was up 74%, trading around $229 at the time of writing. It ranked among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits, with retail sentiment climbing higher within ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ chatter – recording the highest levels of retail activity seen this year. Data also showed that the number of retail traders monitoring SPRB shares jumped 76% over the past day.

The rally follows Spruce Biosciences’ shares jumping 1,378% to close at $130.4 on Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to tralesinidase alfa enzyme replacement therapy (TA-ERT) for the treatment of Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B (MPS IIIB).

Martin Shkreli also disclosed his long position in Spruce and expressed a bullish outlook. In a post on X, Shkreli said he believes the treatment “will be approved” and become “the new standard of care,” predicting that Spruce’s stock could rise to $500. Shkreli, a former hedge fund manager and pharmaceutical executive who served time for securities fraud, did not provide a timeline for the forecast.

MPS IIIB is a rare, inherited lysosomal storage disease that causes a gradual decline in motor skills and cognition, as well as hyperactivity with aggressive behavior. CEO Javier Szwarcberg said on Monday that the company is preparing to submit an application for approval of the therapy in MPS IIIB in the first quarter of 2026.

