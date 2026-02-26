Data from Stocktwits showed that retail sentiment on SPY and QQQ diverged.

Wall Street looks set for a cautious open despite Nvidia’s strong quarter, with traders focused on China exposure.

Warner Bros. Discovery is set to report earnings before the bell.

On the macro front, investors will parse weekly jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET.

U.S. stock futures were mixed early Thursday, with traders bracing for a choppy session. While AI bellwether Nvidia delivered a blowout earnings report, concerns over its access to the Chinese market, along with disappointing guidance from software giants like Salesforce and C3.ai, are weighing on investor sentiment.

Investors will also be watching for developments as the U.S. and Iran hold their latest round of talks in Geneva today amid military threats.

As of 3:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nasdaq futures were down 0.1%, Dow futures were down 0.2%, and S&P 500 and Russell 2000 futures were flat, with a positive bias.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index, has flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, has remained ‘bearish’ amid high message volumes.

Trending Stocks To Watch

Nvidia (NVDA): It was the top trending ticker on Stocktwits at the time of writing. The stock pared its gains in after-hours trading as concerns over China's revenue outlook lingered. CFO Colette Kress confirmed that the current forecasts exclude China revenue. This comes even as the chipmaker has secured a license to ship a small number of its less advanced H200 chips to Beijing, subject to inspection and a 25% duty.



Netflix (NFLX), Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) & Paramount (PSKY): Investors are closely tracking the developments in the merger drama, with traders speculating that the streamer may walk away from its bid for Warner Bros. Discovery. Paramount has now upped its stakes with a $31/share offer, while Netflix's co-CEO is reportedly heading to White House to discuss the merger’s regulatory issues. Also, keep an eye on WBD, which reports earnings today.

Salesforce (CRW): The software giant’s fiscal 2027 revenue guidance missed Wall Street’s expectations, overshadowing its strong Q4 earnings report.

C3.ai (AI): A wider-than-expected loss and announcement of workforce cuts is weighing on trader sentiment.

Apple (AAPL): Report suggest that the iPhone maker is in talks with major Indian banks to launch its payments service in India by mid-2026.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR): The pharma company has priced an upsized $100 million stock offering. The deal was upsized from the earlier-announced $75 million offering and comes after the FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy designation for Nomlabofusp, earlier this week. It was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX): The retail favourite pharma stock remains in focus ahead of the ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (Feb. 26–28).

Watch out for rare-earth stocks in trade today (CRML, MP, UUUU), following a report that suppliers to U.S. aerospace and semiconductor firms are reporting worsening shortages in the market.

And copper stocks (FCX, RIO, SCCO, HBM) could see some actiontoday, with copper futures on track for their seventh straight monthly advance.



Other tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing included Snap Inc (SNAP), Trade Desk Inc (TTD), Joby Aviation (JOBY), and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), among others.

Other Catalysts To Watch

On the economic front, investors will monitor the weekly jobless claims release at 8:30 am. Also, Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman is scheduled to testify before Congress later today.



On the earnings radar, investors will be watching for the quarterly reports from Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), Baidu (BIDU), Celsius (CELH), Shake Shack (SHAK), and J.M. Smucker (SJM), among others, before the bell today. Notable companies reporting earnings after market close include Intuit (INTU), Dell Technologies (DELL), TeraWulf (WULF), Rocket Lab (RKLB), and SoundHound AI (SOUN), among others.

