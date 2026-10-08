The FCC approved SpaceX’s 15,000-satellite direct-to-cell system, which will use spectrum purchased from EchoStar.

The FCC will vote Oct.29 on a proposed 25 MHz spectrum auction and is seeking comment on another 482 MHz for satellite connectivity.

Amazon sought approval for 5,105 satellites and agreed to acquire Globalstar for more than $11.5 billion.

Bezos floated a Blue Origin IPO several years away after its first $10 billion outside funding round.

Shares of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) are tracking a second straight weekly gain as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) outlined proposals that could expand satellite-to-smartphone services for SpaceX and rival Amazon, while Jeff Bezos floated an eventual Blue Origin IPO.

SPCX stock rose 0.4% overnight heading into Thursday after falling 2.5% on Wednesday to $167.60. Shares are also up 5% for the week.

FCC Sets October Vote On Satellite Connectivity Push

The FCC said on Wednesday that it would vote Oct.29 on a proposal to auction 25 megahertz of “prime spectrum” to support direct-to-device services connecting satellites to smartphones. The agency also plans to vote on seeking public comment on making an additional 482 MHz available for supplemental coverage from space and modernizing rules governing direct-to-device services in licensed spectrum.

The proposals could broaden opportunities for SpaceX and Amazon, which are expanding satellite networks to reach users beyond conventional wireless coverage. The votes would advance the regulatory process rather than immediately release all the proposed spectrum.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said the measures aim to “end cell phone dead zones and provide service directly from next-gen satellite constellations to your smartphone.”

SpaceX Wins Approval For 15,000-Satellite System

The proposals came a day after the FCC Space Bureau approved SpaceX’s new 15,000-satellite direct-to-cell system, which will use spectrum purchased from EchoStar in a deal the agency cleared earlier this year.

Amazon is building its own satellite-to-phone business. In July, it sought FCC approval for up to 5,105 satellites to connect users “unserved or underserved” by existing wireless providers. The following month, it agreed to acquire Globalstar for more than $11.5 billion to bolster its Leo satellite internet business. The FCC’s October meeting could mark another step toward opening more spectrum to both companies as they compete to connect smartphones from space.

Bezos Eyes Public Listing And December Launch Comeback

Bezos also opened the door Wednesday to an eventual Blue Origin listing, potentially giving investors another major space company to consider following SpaceX’s June IPO. “I think, someday, Blue Origin will have an IPO,” he told Fox News’ “Special Report with Bret Baier,” adding that it would be “several years from now.”

Blue Origin recently raised $10 billion in its first outside funding round at a reported $140 billion valuation. Bezos said he had personally invested $28 billion since founding the company in 2000 and waited until its financial future became clearer before bringing in other investors. “I didn’t really want to take outside investors until I was sure that it would be a good investment for them,” he said.

The company, separately owned from Amazon, has secured multibillion-dollar NASA and U.S. Space Force contracts, including work on the Artemis lunar program. Musk welcomed Bezos’ commitment, saying: “Bravo! I’m glad @JeffBezos cares so much about space.”

Before any listing, Blue Origin aims to return New Glenn to flight after a May launch-pad explosion during a static-fire test disrupted its commercial-launch ambitions. “December of this year, we’re going to fly that vehicle again,” Bezos said.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About SPCX And BLUO?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for SPCX was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume, while BLUO sentiment was ‘neutral’ despite ‘extremely high’ message volume.

One user said, “$SPCX below $168 and dropping. Target is $165.75 by Thursday morning, then a short-lived spike before the next leg down. Keep in mind the massive 340 million tranche on Friday.”

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Another user said, “This company will be the dominant player in data center buildouts , lease computer time, and building in space.”

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SPCX stock has risen 4% year-to-date.

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