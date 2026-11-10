Analyst Jeff Pu forecasts 10,000 AI racks and 5GW of SpaceX space-computing capacity by 2028.

Merz called for scrutiny of Texas Governor-elect Hinojosa’s family nonprofit roles.

Hinojosa requested a pause on a proposed public-land transaction involving SpaceX near Boca Chica.

Stifel maintained its ‘Buy’ rating and $190 target, seeing opportunities in stalled, power-connected data center sites.

SpaceX (SPCX) shares rose 0.3% overnight heading into Tuesday as Tesla influencer Alexandra Merz called for greater scrutiny of Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa’s family nonprofit roles. Separately, analyst Jeff Pu forecast roughly 10,000 AI server racks in space by 2028.

SPCX stock jumped to $142.07 on Monday, posting its second consecutive session in the green.

Midterm Fallout Draws Influencer's Questions

Merz, CEO of L&F Investor Services and known as @TeslaBoomerMama on X, urged Hinojosa to apply the scrutiny she expects from Musk’s companies to her own family. “Before she takes the oath in January, her own family's dealings deserve the same light,” she said.

She sought recusals, public-funding disclosures and Southwest Key’s 2021–2022 board minutes. Her concerns centered on husband John Donisi’s treasurer role at immigration legal-services nonprofit American Gateways and stepmother Cyndi Hinojosa’s former Southwest Key board role.

The DOJ sued Southwest Key over alleged abuse of children in 2024, then dismissed the case in 2025 after HHS halted placements. Merz acknowledged that nothing public showed Cyndi personally did anything wrong. She also said Donisi was unpaid and found no evidence he personally profited.

“Governor-elect Hinojosa, the questions are simple. Texans, and Tesla and SpaceX shareholders, are waiting,” Merz said.

Meanwhile, Stifel sees opportunity in the post-midterm uncertainty. It maintained its 'Buy' rating and $190 target, implying 34% upside from current levels. While permitting risks could affect new and 2028-planned deployments, the firm believes SpaceX’s $40 billion GPU financing commitment could help it acquire stalled sites with power.

“Longer term, every terrestrial moratorium strengthens the case for compute in orbit,” it said.

SpaceX Land Proposal Faces Texas Transition Scrutiny

Hinojosa’s election victory has put a proposed transfer of public land to Elon Musk’s SpaceX under renewed scrutiny. The land is near Boca Chica, home to the company’s Starbase operations in Cameron County.

During the campaign, she criticized the proposal, declaring: “Let me be clear: Texas is not for sale.” After winning, she asked Texas Parks and Wildlife officials to hold off on action during the transition to her administration.

Analysts See Scale And Savings In Space Computing

While political scrutiny focuses on SpaceX’s operations on Earth, Pu, managing director of tech research at GF Securities, outlined a potential expansion of computing in orbit. “We expect ~5GW space compute capacity by 2028 via ~10k Kessel racks (supply chain ramp 2H27–2028) for SpaceX Space Computing,” he said on X.

His forecast calls for compact racks containing 72 Rubin GPUs each, with peak power of 350-400 kilowatts. The design would use shorter, wider racks and liquid cooling connected to external radiators.

Pu’s launch assumptions include four operational Starship pads by the end of 2027 and a target of twice-weekly launches in the second half of that year. He identified Hon Hai as the sole assembler in his expected supply chain, alongside cooling supplier AVC, circuit-material suppliers Taiflex and EMC, Fositek, and solar suppliers Brave C&H Supply and TSEC.

New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu separately said on X that space-based bandwidth is already substantially cheaper than terrestrial bandwidth and that computing could follow. “Expect the same to happen with compute. The gap won’t be 5x but it will be material (I think 25%),” he said.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About SPCX?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for SPCX flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ levels a week ago amid a 207% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

SPCX sentiment and message volume as of November 10 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$SPCX Terafab will be the leading chip manufacturer for the A.I. industry. Get in now at this low price.”

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Another user said, “When the stalled Data Centers declare bankruptcy, Elon will buy them for pennies on the dollar and simply wait it out... until the cities and towns wake up and reverse their decisions.”

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SPCX stock has declined 12% year-to-date.

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