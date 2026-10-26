Investor Chamath Palihapitiya warned of a turbulent 2027, with construction delays, idle computing equipment and outage-related penalties threatening operators.

Musk said SpaceX secured $40 billion in GPU debt, primarily for early 2027 deliveries.

He predicted widespread neocloud failures, citing tightening credit, while highlighting SpaceX’s diversified revenue.

Analyst Dan Ives forecast 800-1,000 new U.S. data centers, calling the competition for computing power a “Game of Thrones” battle.

Shares of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) rose nearly 1% late Sunday after CEO Elon Musk said the company secured $40 billion in GPU financing and warned of widespread neocloud failures. At the same time, analyst Dan Ives predicted a “Game of Thrones” battle for computing power.

SPCX stock closed Friday nearly 2% higher at $147.49, bringing its weekly gain to 1%. Up to 328.4 million additional shares become eligible for trading on Monday after another IPO lockup tranche expired on Saturday.

Musk Sees Few Survivors In Neocloud Funding Crunch

Musk warned on X that financing was drying up for neoclouds, which rent computing power to AI developers. “As of the past few weeks, debt markets have almost entirely shut off access to money for any company that doesn’t have substantial revenue independent of AI data centers,” he said.

He attributed SpaceX’s ability to secure $40 billion for GPUs to its investment-grade credit rating and revenue from Starlink and rocket launches. Musk said that funding squeeze would force failures and consolidation among smaller providers. “That means the 200+ neoclouds are going to see guppy-level death and consolidation. Some will make it through, but not many,” he added.

Early Uber investor and Musk ally Jason Calacanis echoed the same view, saying on X: “Consolidation is coming.” Musk also made clear that SpaceX would not be a buyer, saying: “SpaceX is not buying any neoclouds. Pointless.”

Yorkville Ives partner and senior managing director Dan Ives framed SpaceX’s expansion as part of a broader race for AI infrastructure. “We estimate there will be another 800-1,000 data centers built in the US over the next few years. This will be a Game of Thrones battle in the tech world to secure compute power,” Ives said on X. “SpaceX is aggressively building out its hyperscaler infrastructure vs neoclouds and cloud players.”

Musk Details Timing Of $40B GPU Financing

Musk said the debt primarily covers graphics processing units arriving in the first half of 2027. “This is primarily callable debt for GPU purchases that will arrive in Q1 and Q2. Not a major factor this quarter,” he said.

Goldman Sachs-led bankers were reportedly discussing an off-balance-sheet structure for Nvidia (NVDA) chip purchases with Apollo Global Management-led investors. Apollo-backed Atlas SP was slated to manage the entity, while PIMCO had considered investing.

SpaceX expanded its AI business through its acquisition of Musk’s xAI in February. Nvidia GPUs power its Grok models and the computing infrastructure it uses to serve outside customers, including Anthropic.

SpaceX Targets Up To $40B In Q4 Spending

SpaceX’s third-quarter (Q3) revenue rose 161% to $14.6 billion, with net income of $4.4 billion. Its superintelligence segment generated $7.6 billion in revenue and $431 million in operating income, driven by cloud services agreements. Connectivity and space revenue totaled $5.2 billion and $1.8 billion, respectively.

Capex hit $19.6 billion in Q3. CFO Bret Johnsen forecast $35 billion to $40 billion for the fourth quarter as computing capacity expands, while emphasizing the need to preserve SpaceX’s investment-grade rating. “But we have a lot of conviction that we are going to be able to do this in a very measured fashion and continue to keep ourselves in that IG status along the way,” he said on the earnings call.

Musk also said that chips were only part of the challenge: “As I think people are starting to realize, the constraint on deployment of superintelligence is more in power and cooling and infrastructure than it is in chips.”

Chamath Sees A Turbulent 2027

Musk warned separately that infrastructure delays could leave expensive equipment idle: “I think we’re going to see a lot of stranded compute in partially complete data centers.”

Billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya also added to concerns, citing his portfolio of energized land assets. “2027 will be a turbulent year because it will clear out a bunch of wrong/bad bets. It will also be a consolidation year for a few,” he said on X.

He flagged Texas mineral-rights hurdles, overloaded utilities and public opposition, warning that grid connections could demand more upfront capital. He expected fast builders and well-funded partners to benefit, while hyperscalers could prioritize internal computing needs over customers.

The risks extend to operating facilities, where outages could trigger contractual penalties. “If you don’t have experience building highly available compute, you will have outages that stress your uptime commitments. If you can’t remedy them, your offtaker will be extremely punitive,” Palihapitiya warned.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About SPCX?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for SPCX jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ levels a week ago amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

SPCX sentiment and message volume as of October 25 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$SPCX Monday is the last share lockup expiry until December. There was also a massive 1.3B share expiry this past Thursday. Monday should be an incredible opportunity to buy on any weakness.”

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Another user said, “$SPCX everyone going to sell their neoclouds and pile in here”

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SPCX stock has declined 8% year-to-date.

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