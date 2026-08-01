SpaceX will post its second-quarter 2026 financial and operational results after market close on Tuesday, August 4.

At the center of the pre-earnings activity is a dedicated online portal: questiontime.ir.spacex.com for people to raise questions that might be addressed on the earnings call.

Popular topics currently on the site include progress on Starship and the Human Landing System version of the launch vehicle, plans for Starlink upgrades, potential orbital data centers, and how SpaceX will integrate its recent Cursor acquisition.

According to data from Fiscal AI, SpaceX is expected to report second-quarter revenue of $6.8 billion and loss per share of $ 0.23.

As SpaceX prepares for its first public earnings release next week, investors are already lining up questions online for its CEO, Elon Musk, on a platform built by the company’s AI chatbot Grok.

SpaceX will post its second-quarter 2026 financial and operational results after market close on Tuesday, August 4. At the center of the pre-earnings activity is a dedicated online portal: questiontime.ir.spacex.com. The page lets the public submit and upvote questions ahead of the call until Monday.

The site organizes questions into categories such as Space, AI, Connectivity, General and Others, similar to the platform Say Technologies used by Elon Musk’s EV company Tesla to gather questions from shareholders to address during earnings.

However, unlike Tesla’s system, where only verified shareholders can submit and votes are weighted by the number of shares owned, giving larger investors greater influence, SpaceX’s portal is open to anyone.

Investor Queries

Popular topics currently on the site include progress on Starship and the Human Landing System version of the launch vehicle, plans for Starlink upgrades, potential orbital data centers, and how SpaceX will integrate its recent Cursor acquisition.

The platform reflects SpaceX’s effort to open its first earnings event as a public company to broader participation. The company debuted on the Nasdaq in June and opened at $150, marking a 11% premium from its IPO price of $135, and closed its first day near $161, up about 19%, pushing the market capitalization above $2 trillion and making Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire.

However, the stock has pared gains since and closed Friday’s session at $108.37, owing to post-IPO profit-taking, valuation concerns, and operational setbacks for its Starship rocket.

Investors will closely watch SpaceX’s first public earnings report for hard numbers, including research and development costs, Starlink growth metrics, Starship progress, and details on the company's AI ventures. According to data from Fiscal AI, SpaceX is expected to report second-quarter revenue of $6.8 billion and loss per share of $0.23.

In its IPO prospectus, SpaceX reported Q1 revenue of $4.694 billion, operating loss of $1.943 billion, and adjusted core profit of $1.127 billion.

How Did SPCX Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SPCX stock fell from ‘bullish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user opined that a big selloff is coming post-earnings, adding that it is overvalued.

Another dismissed the impact of earnings on the stock.

SPCX stock now trades nearly 20% below its IPO price.

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