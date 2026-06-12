Virgin Galactic is gaining after a strong sector rotation into space stocks ahead of the SpaceX IPO.

Virgin Galactic completed a $30.5 million debt-for-equity swap, issuing about 6.73 million shares to reduce interest costs and improve liquidity.

The company also moved to register additional shares for employee incentives.

SPCE retail traders expect the stock to gain, as large institutions and ETFs will dominate the SpaceX IPO, leaving limited allocation for retail investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) stock is headed for a weekly gain after a powerful wave of capital rotation into publicly traded space-linked equities, lifting sentiment around commercial space tourism and related infrastructure plays ahead of the SpaceX mega IPO on Friday.

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The stock has staged a dramatic rebound, climbing nearly 96% in roughly one month, reflecting a mix of investor enthusiasm for space assets and improving operational signals from the company.

Debt-For-Equity Swap Strengthens SPCE’s Balance Sheet

Virgin Galactic completed a debt-for-equity transaction on Wednesday, involving $30.5 million of its 9.80% First Lien Notes due 2028, issuing roughly 6.73 million new shares in the process.

The restructuring is designed to ease liquidity pressures, cut interest expenses, and strengthen financial flexibility ahead of its anticipated commercial flight restart, as part of a broader effort to stabilize the company’s capital structure. Approximately $172 million of the notes remain outstanding, with no principal due until 2028.

In a Thursday filing, Virgin Galactic outlined plans to register additional shares under its employee incentive program. The move expands the company’s ability to issue equity-based compensation as it continues navigating a restructuring phase and long-term commercial space ambitions.

Last month, Virgin said its VSS Unity spacecraft returned to the skies above Spaceport America for a series of glide flights. The company is using the aircraft as a live operational platform to prepare pilots, crews and mission systems for its upcoming Delta-class spacecraft.

Virgin Galactic stock traded over 6% higher in Friday’s premarket.

SPCE’s SpaceX IPO Benefits

During the fiscal first-quarter earninsg call, Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said SpaceX’s IPO could be a positive development for the wider commercial space sector.

He noted there is strong momentum around the listing and expects it to encourage more innovation in the space industry and added that SpaceX’s growing activity is likely to bring more attention and investment into the overall sector.

Unlike SpaceX, which works across many space-related businesses, Virgin Galactic mainly focuses on flying people into space through commercial space tourism.

What Are SPCE Retail Traders Saying?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day with a 304% surge in message volume in 24 hours.

A user said, “Holding and buying. Added $SPCE to my portfolio too yesterday for the meme run when $SPCX ipos.”

Another user said, “the institutional giants and massive ETFs are going to absorb the float of $SPCX, and retail investors are going to be fighting for scraps. If you want a play that captures the sector-wide euphoria without the massive, stabilized valuation of a $1.8 trillion behemoth, you need to look at $SPCE.”

Another user echoed the same sentiment, saying, “The game has now changed. Retail is only hopefully getting 20-23% of shares. Not 30%.The 7-10 percent shortfall is around 4 billion not getting any IPO shares. Consequently, they’ll come to $SPCE.”

SPCE stock has gained over 78% year-to-date.

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