ImmunityBio stock climbed over the $10 mark for the first time since March this year.

Chairman Patrick Soon-Shiong recently met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, leading to optimism around a potential expansion of Anktiva into the country.

The FDA is currently reviewing ImmunityBio’s application to expand Anktiva’s label, with a decision expected by Jan. 6, 2027.

IBRX shares are on track to clock their biggest monthly gain since February this year.

ImmunityBio (IBRX) was in the spotlight on Wednesday after the stock broke above a key resistance level around $9.44, extending a September rally that has put it on track for its strongest monthly gain since February.

IBRX shares surged more than 13%, climbing above $10 for the first time since March. The stock is also on track for its biggest single-day gains in nearly six months.

Retail Turns Bullish On IBRX

IBRX was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing. Retail sentiment surrounding the stock trended in the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user highlighted IBRX’s technical breakout, high short interest, and bullish retail sentiment.

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Koyfin data shows that more than 125 million IBRX shares, or about 11.9% of the outstanding shares, are currently held short. Although bearish bets have eased from last month, short interest remains higher than the 9% recorded at the end of last year. The company has roughly 1.06 billion outstanding shares.

Anktiva Catalysts Remain In Focus

The rally follows ImmunityBio founder and Chairman Patrick Soon-Shiong’s recent meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The meeting sparked optimism around a potential expansion of the company’s cancer treatment into the country, although no Anktiva approval, commercial agreement or launch timeline has been announced.

Anktiva, ImmunityBio’s flagship cancer immunotherapy, is already approved in the U.S. for certain patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The FDA is currently reviewing an application to expand Anktiva’s label, with a decision expected by Jan. 6, 2027. Anktiva is currently approved or authorized across 34 countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Saudi Arabia and markets across Europe.

IBRX shares have gained nearly 390% so far this year, far exceeding the broader State Street SPDR S&P Biotech (XBI) ETF’s 30% gains.

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