The move sets up SpaceX for a public debut that could exceed $30 billion in proceeds and top Saudi Aramco’s record listing.

SpaceX is reportedly pressing ahead with preparations for an initial public offering that aims to raise well over $30 billion positioning it to surpass Saudi Aramco’s 2019 listing as the largest in history.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company is seeking a valuation of about $1.5 trillion for the overall business, placing it close to Aramco’s market value at the time of its record $29 billion float, according to a Bloomberg report.

SpaceX and its advisers are working toward a potential listing window in mid-to-late 2026, although market conditions could push the deal into 2027, according to the report.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<