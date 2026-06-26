SpaceX’s Star-branded universe expands further with Starmind, Starpipe and reported Starlink mobile plans.

Tesla influencer Sawyer Merritt listed Star-branded SpaceX names, including Starlink, Starship, Starshield, Starbase and Starfactory.

Gwynne Shotwell reportedly said SpaceX was considering a Starlink retail product and could even build its own terrestrial U.S. mobile network.

Morningstar said SpaceX’s participation in FCC Auction 113 could provide clues into wireless plans that remain a “matter of intense speculation.”

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the space firm is cutting back on its use of the “Star” prefix, as fresh reports on Starlink’s U.S. mobile plans put the company’s broader wireless ambitions in focus.

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SPCX stock has fallen 17% so far in its second week of public trading, cooling from an early post-IPO rally that briefly pushed SpaceX’s market value close to that of Amazon and Microsoft.

Musk Says SpaceX Has Too Many ‘Star’ Names

Musk commented on X after Tesla investor and influencer Sawyer Merritt listed the company’s growing lineup of Star-branded names, including Starfall, Stargaze, Starshield, Starbase, Starfactory, Starship and Starlink.

“We’re cutting back on the use of ‘Star’ as a prefix,” Musk said. “It’s getting a bit silly.” He added: “Too much Starshit!” The remarks come as SpaceX’s Star-branded universe continues to expand, with recent additions including Starmind, Starpipe and reported plans for a Starlink mobile service.

SpaceX has told investors it plans to launch a Starlink mobile service for U.S. consumers, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell apparently told investors during a recent IPO roadshow that the company was considering a Starlink retail product and could even build its own terrestrial U.S. mobile network.

SpaceX’s Wireless Plans Under Watch

The report also comes as Morningstar highlighted SpaceX’s participation in FCC Auction 113, which involved licenses that had been dormant since EchoStar unit Dish Network failed to pay for them more than a decade ago. “SpaceX participated in the auction,” Morningstar said, adding that its activity “could provide some insight into its plans,” which remains a “matter of intense speculation.”

Morningstar said that SpaceX may have tried to win licenses as a precursor to buying the rest of EchoStar’s AWS-3 holdings, though it viewed that as unlikely because the licenses are “narrower and far spottier” than the nationwide spectrum SpaceX previously agreed to acquire from EchoStar.

SpaceX Pushes Vertical Integration Further

Musk confirmed this week that Starmind will be the official name of SpaceX’s AI satellite constellation, following a trademark filing by xAI. The system has been described to the FCC as a constellation of up to one million AI satellites. Unlike Starlink, which moves data between users on Earth, Starmind would process data directly in orbit using onboard AI processors powered by large solar arrays.

SpaceX is also preparing Starpipe, an eight-mile natural gas pipeline to its Texas launch facilities. The pipeline will support a higher Starship launch cadence by replacing a tanker-truck fuel process that would be difficult to scale as SpaceX targets more frequent launches.

The common thread across Starlink, Starmind, Starship and Starpipe is vertical integration. Morningstar called SpaceX a company built around launch at “unmatched scale, frequency, reliability, and cost efficiency.” It also said Starlink is the “only satellite communications company” with its own fully-integrated launch capability.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About SPCX?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for SPCX was ‘bearish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

SPCX sentiment and message volume as of June 26| Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$SPCX A lot of "investors" are going to get to know Elon's "Starpipe" before this year is over.”

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Another user said, “$SPCX see you tomorrow in 140s. Next week aint looking any better.”

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