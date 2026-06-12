SpaceX has locked in its IPO at $135 per share, raising $75 billion from the sale of 555.56 million shares and valuing the company at $1.77 trillion.

BlackRock reportedly submitted a $5-billion-plus order for SpaceX stock ahead of the listing.

Dan Ives said there is “over an 80% chance” Tesla and SpaceX could merge within the next year as part of a broader AI, data, and Elon Musk ecosystem strategy.

Ives views SpaceX less as a pure space company and more as part of a broader AI and data ecosystem tied to Musk’s ventures.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives described the SpaceX IPO as a “watershed moment,” not only for Elon Musk’s company but also for broader markets.

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Ives, during a discussion with Bloomberg TV, said that the market is trying to understand the reception of the listing and the ripple effects it could have across the wider technology sector.

Musk Factor And Market Positioning

According to Ives, investors are largely participating in SpaceX due to the “Musk factor,” which has historically benefited Tesla. He said that until now, Tesla had been the primary public-market entry point into Elon Musk’s broader universe.

Ives also highlighted that the SpaceX listing raises a key question for markets: whether this Musk-driven premium can be sustained across multiple publicly listed companies. Ives said the IPO is important not only for SpaceX, but also for understanding the broader direction of tech markets, particularly as AI-focused companies like OpenAI, Anthropic and others shape competition.

AI And Data Shift Within the Musk Ecosystem

Ives further said SpaceX’s positioning is increasingly tied to a broader data and AI narrative, including xAI, rather than being viewed purely as a space company. He added that space remains foundational through Starlink, but the direction is shifting toward data and AI applications.

Ives also pointed to emerging developments involving data centers and space-linked infrastructure partnerships, suggesting these could become more realistic over the next few years. In his view, the market is entering a key inflection point where investors must “see around corners” as technology cycles evolve across AI, cloud and consumer platforms.

SpaceX IPO: Strong Investor Appetite

SpaceX on Thursday priced what is now the biggest-ever U.S. initial public offering at $135 per share. The offering raised a record $75 billion through the sale of 555.56 million shares, placing Elon Musk’s rocket and spacecraft manufacturer at a valuation of $1.77 trillion.

Investor appetite for the IPO appears strong even before trading begins. Investment giant BlackRock Inc. (BLK) reportedly placed an order worth at least $5 billion to buy SpaceX shares. The multibillion-dollar order shows strong institutional demand for what is set to be the largest initial public offering in history.

SpaceX IPO: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around SpaceX was ‘extremely bullish,’ at the time of writing.

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