Advanced Micro Devices Inc. delivered strong Q2 top- and bottom-line beats fueled by data center AI growth.

Revenue jumped 50% year-over-year in Q2 to $11.5 billion, while adjusted earnings came in at $1.66 per share, outperforming Wall Street estimates.

Data center sales doubled to $6.7 billion, accounting for 58% of overall company revenue amid booming demand for AI hardware.

AMD’s pricier valuations compared to peer Nvidia have caused higher revenue expectations.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) stock dropped 7% after hours as a double-digit revenue surge was not enough to keep investors satisfied, while lofty valuations demand a steeper jump in revenue.

AMD reported second-quarter revenue of $11.5 billion, representing a 50% increase compared to the same period last year, and earnings hit $1.66 a share. Both figures surpassed average analyst projections of $11.3 billion in revenue and $1.62 per share in earnings.

The driver of the expansion remained the company's data center segment, where sales more than doubled year-over-year to $6.7 billion. The surge underscores accelerating capital expenditure across hyperscalers building out modern infrastructure to run artificial intelligence workloads. AMD’s personal computer and gaming business units also combined for $3.8 billion in sales, up 6%

Valuations Outpace Results

The immediate negative stock reaction points to a valuation mismatch rather than operational weaknesses. AMD shares have more than doubled this year, fueled by excitement over its ability to challenge Nvidia Corp.'s dominance in the AI accelerator market.

However, that steep price surge pushed AMD's valuation multiples well above those of industry leader Nvidia. With the stock priced for perfection, Wall Street set an extremely high bar. While AMD met baseline forecasts, its earnings and guidance failed to deliver the massive, unexpected upside required to support its premium relative valuation.

The sell-off underscores growing market sensitivity around AI-driven technology stocks, where companies face intense scrutiny to continually deliver explosive top-line growth to keep pace with stock price appreciation.

AMD Q3 Outlook

For the third quarter, AMD projected revenue of around $13 billion, give or take $300 million.

While the mid-point of that target comfortably cleared Wall Street’s average consensus estimate of $12.5 billion, it fell short of the longer end of estimates, which went as high as $14 billion.

AMD Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

One user highlighted the discrepancy between the valuations of AMD and NVDA.

View this Stocktwits post

AMD stock has surged 197% year-to-date. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up 23% over the past 12 months, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is up 29%.

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