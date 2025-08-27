Liftoff occurred at 7:10 a.m. ET, with the Falcon 9 carrying 28 Starlink V2 Mini satellites into low Earth orbit as part of the Starlink 10-56 mission.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink satellites early Wednesday from Cape Canaveral’s Space Force Station.

Liftoff occurred at 7:10 a.m. ET, with the Falcon 9 carrying 28 Starlink V2 Mini satellites into low Earth orbit as part of the Starlink 10-56 mission.

The booster, Falcon 9 first stage B1095, was on its second flight after previously launching a Starlink mission on May 20. Roughly an hour after liftoff, the satellites are expected to deploy.

About 8.5 minutes post-launch, B1095 will attempt a landing on the droneship ‘Just Read the Instructions.’ A successful touchdown would mark the 133rd recovery on that vessel and the 494th Falcon 9 booster landing overall.

