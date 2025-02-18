Southwest Airlines To Slash Corporate Workforce By 15%, Retail Chatter Heats Up

The Dallas-based company said following the layoffs, it expects partial-year 2025 savings to be about $210 million and full-year 2026 savings to be about $300 million.

Southwest Airlines To Slash Corporate Workforce By 15%, Retail Chatter Heats Up
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 18, 2025, 8:00 AM IST

Southwest Airlines (LUV) garnered retail attention on Monday after the company said it would lay off 15% of its corporate workforce as part of a restructuring plan.

The job cuts would affect about 1,750 employees, almost entirely in corporate overhead and leadership positions. The airline company would also lay off 11 employees in senior leadership positions, including vice presidents and above.

The layoffs are expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter, the company said.

"This decision is unprecedented in our 53-year history, and change requires that we make difficult decisions,” CEO Bob Jordan said.

The Dallas-based company said following the layoffs, it expects partial-year 2025 savings to be about $210 million and full-year 2026 savings to be about $300 million.

Southwest said that the savings exclude an anticipated one-time charge in the first quarter between $60 million and $80 million, substantially all of which is related to severance payments and post-employment benefits.

The company unveiled a plan to reduce $500 million in costs through 2025 in September last year.

It had flagged during its fourth-quarter earnings call that it was experiencing above-normal unit cost inflation, primarily in market-driven wage rates, airport costs, and health care.

Southwest also named former United Airlines executive Tom Doxey as its chief financial officer earlier in February.

The company had reported record full-year and fourth-quarter operating revenue in January.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits moved higher in the ‘extremely bullish’ (90/100) territory than a day ago, while retail chatter rose to ‘high’ levels.

LUV’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 08:48 p.m. ET on Feb. 17, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits LUV’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 08:48 p.m. ET on Feb. 17, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Over the past year, Southwest stock has fallen 11.8% and lagged behind rivals Delta Airlines and United Airlines.   

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Top 5 Biotech Stocks That Got Most Retail Buzz Last Week

Top 5 Biotech Stocks That Got Most Retail Buzz Last Week

Intel Stock In Focus As Broadcom, TSMC Reportedly Eye Parts Of Iconic Chipmaker: Retail Sentiment Stays Extremely Bullish

Intel Stock In Focus As Broadcom, TSMC Reportedly Eye Parts Of Iconic Chipmaker: Retail Sentiment Stays Extremely Bullish

Howmet Aerospace Stock Hits Record High On Slew Of Price Target Hikes Post Upbeat Q4, Guidance: Retail Cheers The Move

Howmet Aerospace Stock Hits Record High On Slew Of Price Target Hikes Post Upbeat Q4, Guidance: Retail Cheers The Move

CAE Stock Flies High After Q4 Revenue Beat, Board Overhaul: Retail’s Unswayed

CAE Stock Flies High After Q4 Revenue Beat, Board Overhaul: Retail’s Unswayed

State Street, Citigroup, BNY Stocks Edge Higher On Crypto Custody Plans — But Retail Remains Unmoved

State Street, Citigroup, BNY Stocks Edge Higher On Crypto Custody Plans — But Retail Remains Unmoved

Recent Stories

SBI to Bharti Airtel: Top 7 stocks to watch on February 18, 2025 NTI

SBI to Bharti Airtel: Top 7 stocks to watch on February 18, 2025

Kerala: Class 8 student brutally assaulted after football practice in Kozhikode; suffers ruptured eardrum anr

Kerala: Class 8 student brutally assaulted after football practice in Kozhikode; suffers ruptured eardrum

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' OTT Release: When and and where to watch action-adventure film online NTI

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' OTT Release: When and and where to watch action-adventure film online

indias got latent row ranveer allahbadia ignoring summons mumbai guwahati police confirm no contact anr

'India’s Got Latent' row: Ranveer Allahbadia ignoring summons? Mumbai, Guwahati Police confirm no contact

7 Best bollywood movies on Netflix that will Calm your anxious mind MEG

7 Best bollywood movies on Netflix that will Calm your anxious mind

Recent Videos

KIIT University Tragedy: Ex-Boyfriend's Abusive Audio LEAKED | Student Prakriti Lamsal's Death Case

KIIT University Tragedy: Ex-Boyfriend's Abusive Audio LEAKED | Student Prakriti Lamsal's Death Case

Video Icon
BAFTA 2025 HIGHLIGHTS! Conclave Dominates with Best Film Win; LIST of WINNERS

BAFTA 2025 HIGHLIGHTS! Conclave Dominates with Best Film Win; LIST of WINNERS

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Chalakudy Bank Heist: Robber's SHOCKING Tactics to Trick Police

Kerala Pulse | Chalakudy Bank Heist: Robber's SHOCKING Tactics to Trick Police

Video Icon
Illegal Indian Immigrants DEPORTED from US Share Their Horrifying Ordeal

Illegal Indian Immigrants DEPORTED from US Share Their Horrifying Ordeal

Video Icon
Double Standards? Content Regulation Debate on X After Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Double Standards? Content Regulation Debate on X After Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Video Icon