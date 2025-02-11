Southwest Airlines Appoints Tom Doxey As CFO, Also Receives Upgrade From Argus: Retail Stays Positive

Earlier, Doxey served as President of Breeze Airways, leading the airline through a transformation from a startup to profitability in under two years.

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) traded nearly 1% higher in Tuesday’s pre-market session after the company announced Tom Doxey as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective March 10.

Before Breeze Airways, Doxey held several leadership roles at United Airlines, including Senior Vice President of Technical Operations and CFO of Operations. He oversaw the firm's global maintenance, supply chain, and engineering teams.

The executive also managed a $5 billion budget and led strategic initiatives, including a complex aircraft storage program during the global pandemic. Doxey also led United's fleet transactions and planning teams and had financial oversight for the company’s $18 billion operations budget.

According to The Fly, Argus upgraded Southwest to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ with a $35 price target, citing the prospects for strong travel demand and the management's ability to implement its growth initiatives.

The brokerage highlighted that Southwest plans to increase its capacity by 1%- 2% and fully utilize its existing fleet through 2027 in a bid to offset rising costs and maximize revenue growth.

Argus believes that while unit costs moderate throughout the year and the company's fleet becomes more fuel-efficient, earnings will likely recover, boosting its FY25 earnings per share (EPS) view by $0.40 to $1.70.

Meanwhile, retail investors on Stocktwits continued to remain ‘bullish’ on the stock.

LUV Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:19 a.m. ET on Feb. 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits LUV Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:19 a.m. ET on Feb. 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Southwest Airlines shares fell nearly 10% in 2025 and are down over 8% in the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

