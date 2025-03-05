Southern Copper, Freeport Stocks Surge As Copper Prices Rise On Trump’s Tariff Comments – Retail’s Divided

The comments come after Trump directed the Commerce Department to investigate whether copper imports should be subject to tariffs on national security grounds last week.

Southern Copper, Freeport Stocks Surge As Copper Prices Rise On Trump’s Tariff Comments – Retail’s Divided
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) saw their shares climb as much as 4% in premarket trading Wednesday after a Bloomberg report detailed a surge in copper prices, driven by U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on potential tariffs.

According to Bloomberg’s data, copper prices jumped more than 5% overnight, outpacing global benchmarks, after Trump suggested in a congressional address that imports of the metal could be subject to a 25% tariff. 

The comments come after Trump directed the Commerce Department to investigate whether copper imports should be subject to tariffs on national security grounds last week.

While the investigation was expected to take months, Trump indicated on Tuesday that he had decided on a 25% levy for copper, aluminum, and steel.

“I have also imposed a 25% tariff on foreign aluminum, copper, and steel,” Trump said in his speech. 

“Tariffs are about making America rich again. It is happening, and it will happen rather quickly,” he added. 

The administration has already signed an executive order implementing the tariff on aluminum and steel starting March 12.

Screenshot 2025-03-05 080524.png Freeport-McMoRan's retail sentiment and message volume on March 5 as of 8:05 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Freeport-McMoRan’s stock improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago, accompanied by ‘high’ levels of chatter.

Screenshot 2025-03-05 080547.png Southern Copper's retail sentiment and message volume on March 5 as of 8:10 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

However, retail sentiment around Southern Copper’s stock remained in the ‘bearish’ zone. 

Despite Wednesday’s rally, both stocks remain in the red for the year. 

Freeport stock is down 9% year-to-date, while Southern Copper has lost 6%. Over a 12-month period, Freeport’s stock has declined 9%, whereas Southern Copper has gained 8%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: TSMC Gains Pre-Market Despite Trump’s Push To Kill Semiconductor Subsidies, Other Chip Stocks Follow Suit – Retail’s Still Optimistic

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

ASML Stock Gains Pre-Market As 2025 Forecast Stands Firm Despite Tariff Threat To China Sales – Retail Remains Cautious

ASML Stock Gains Pre-Market As 2025 Forecast Stands Firm Despite Tariff Threat To China Sales – Retail Remains Cautious

Box Stock Slides Premarket After In-Line Q4, Weak Guidance: Retail Stays Bullish

Box Stock Slides Premarket After In-Line Q4, Weak Guidance: Retail Stays Bullish

TSMC Gains Pre-Market Despite Trump’s Push To Kill Semiconductor Subsidies, Other Chip Stocks Follow Suit – Retail’s Still Optimistic

TSMC Gains Pre-Market Despite Trump’s Push To Kill Semiconductor Subsidies, Other Chip Stocks Follow Suit – Retail’s Still Optimistic

KKR To Sell Stake In Japanese Supermarket Chain Seiyu To Trial Holdings: Retail Optimism Rises

KKR To Sell Stake In Japanese Supermarket Chain Seiyu To Trial Holdings: Retail Optimism Rises

Genius Sports Retail Traders Look Past Surprise Loss To Focus On Q4 Revenue Beat, Stock Slides After-Hours

Genius Sports Retail Traders Look Past Surprise Loss To Focus On Q4 Revenue Beat, Stock Slides After-Hours

Recent Stories

WWE: Top 5 greatest heel turns ever; where does Cena's moment rank? dmn

WWE: Top 5 greatest heel turns ever; where does John Cena's moment rank?

Prayagraj boatman's family, which earned Rs 30 crore during Mahakumbh 2025, credits Yogi and PM for success ddr

Prayagraj boatman's family, which earned Rs 30 crore during Mahakumbh 2025, credits Yogi and PM for success

ASML Stock Gains Pre-Market As 2025 Forecast Stands Firm Despite Tariff Threat To China Sales – Retail Remains Cautious

ASML Stock Gains Pre-Market As 2025 Forecast Stands Firm Despite Tariff Threat To China Sales – Retail Remains Cautious

Box Stock Slides Premarket After In-Line Q4, Weak Guidance: Retail Stays Bullish

Box Stock Slides Premarket After In-Line Q4, Weak Guidance: Retail Stays Bullish

TSMC Gains Pre-Market Despite Trump’s Push To Kill Semiconductor Subsidies, Other Chip Stocks Follow Suit – Retail’s Still Optimistic

TSMC Gains Pre-Market Despite Trump’s Push To Kill Semiconductor Subsidies, Other Chip Stocks Follow Suit – Retail’s Still Optimistic

Recent Videos

'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Suspended SP MLA Abu Azmi DEFENDS Himself, Says Statement Withdrawn for House Proceedings!

Suspended SP MLA Abu Azmi DEFENDS Himself, Says Statement Withdrawn for House Proceedings!

Video Icon
BJP Minority Morcha Protests Against SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi Over Aurangzeb Remark | Asianet Newsable

BJP Minority Morcha Protests Against SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi Over Aurangzeb Remark | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Shiv Sena’s Shaina NC Backs Abu Azmi’s Suspension, Slams His Aurangzeb Remarks | Asianet Newsable

Shiv Sena’s Shaina NC Backs Abu Azmi’s Suspension, Slams His Aurangzeb Remarks | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
VIRAL Footage Shows Passenger CONFRONTING Man on Pune-Hatia Express Over Unwanted Physical Contact

VIRAL Footage Shows Passenger CONFRONTING Man on Pune-Hatia Express Over Unwanted Physical Contact

Video Icon