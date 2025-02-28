SoundHound AI Stock Rallies After-Hours On Beat-And-Raise Q4: Retail Turns Bullish

SoundHound AI noted that it worked with over 30% of the top 20 quick-service restaurant brands, and continued to expand across renowned restaurant brands.

Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 28, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) shares rallied strongly in Thursday’s after-hours session after the conversational artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider reported better-than-expected fiscal year 2024 fourth-quarter results and nudged up its revenue outlook for 2025.

The Santa Clara, California-based company reported a fourth-quarter adjusted loss of $0.05 per share compared to the year-ago loss of $0.04 per share. The bottom-line result was ahead of the Yahoo Finance-compiled consensus estimate of a $0.08 per share loss.

Revenue more than doubled to $34.5 million from the prior-year quarter’s $17.15 million. It also exceeded the Finchat-compiled estimate of $33.7 million.

SoundHound AI founder and CEO Kayvan Mohajer said, “We had a breakthrough year, expanding our leadership position in voice and conversational AI through major customer wins, expanded partnerships, groundbreaking generative AI innovation, and strategic acquisitions.”

The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was a loss of $16.79 million, wider than the year-ago loss of $3.59 million, and the non-GAAP gross margin contracted by 25.8 basis points (bps) year over year to 52.1%.

It ended the quarter with a cash position of $198 million and had no outstanding debt as of Dec. 31, 2024.

SoundHound AI noted that it worked with over 30% of the top 20 quick-service restaurant (QSR) brands, and continued to expand across renowned restaurant brands. The other end markets for the company’s voice-enabled AI solutions include healthcare, automotive, retail, energy, financial services, travel and hospitality and telecom.

CEO Mohajer said the company is uniquely positioned to capitalize on agentic AI. 

The company revised its fiscal year 2025 revenue outlook to $157 million to $177 million from $155 million to $175 million, surrounding the consensus estimate of $165.27 million.

Retail investors on the Stocktwits platform were ‘bullish’ (71/100) on the SoundHound AI stock, an improvement from the ‘neutral’ mood that prevailed a day ago. The message volume perked up to a ‘high’ level. The stock was among the top five trending tickers on the platform late Thursday.

soun-sentiment.png SOUN sentiment and message volume February 27, as of 8:31 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Following the earnings, a bullish watcher said the stock could be headed toward the $15+ level.

Another user highlighted the progress SoundHound AI has made with its revenue.

The stock closed the after-hours session up 8.90% at $10.03. However, it is down more than 53% year-to-date after a whopping 836% gain in 2024.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

Nvidia Gains Aftermarket As Analysts Hike Targets After Blowout Q4 On Surging Demand: Retail Ramps Up Long Bets

Altimmune Retail Buzz Heats Up On MASH Progress, FDA Nod For New Trials: Stock Jumps After Q4 Print

Rocket Companies Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Sentiment Hits 1-Year High

EOG Resources Stock Falls As Q4 Revenue Falls Short Of Expectations, Retail Remains Skeptical

Novavax Lands Wall Street 'Buy' Rating After Q4 Results, Retail Bulls Eye More Upside On Sanofi Partnership

Nvidia Gains Aftermarket As Analysts Hike Targets After Blowout Q4 On Surging Demand: Retail Ramps Up Long Bets

Altimmune Retail Buzz Heats Up On MASH Progress, FDA Nod For New Trials: Stock Jumps After Q4 Print

Rocket Companies Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Sentiment Hits 1-Year High

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara likely to debut in March 2025 Check expected price features and more gcw

Aap Kaise Ho REVIEW: Is Dhyan Sreenivasan, Ramesh Pisharody's film worth your time? Read on RBA

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Protesters Hold 'Die-In' at Capitol Hill Against Global Aid Freeze! | Asianet Newsable

