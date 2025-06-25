The stock, already up 53% year-to-date, is seen as a momentum play. Further gains are likely if volumes persist above ₹165, according to the analyst.

Som Distilleries shares rose over 3% on Wednesday, taking its monthly gain to nearly 10%.

SEBI-registered analyst Sanyam Vaish identified a textbook ‘cup and handle’ breakout pattern in this stock.

He highlighted that Som Distilleries stock formed a 10-month cup with a slow, rounded bottom, followed by a tight handle just below ₹150, which presents a low-risk entry point. The breakout took place above its neckline with strong volumes and no overhead supply, and hence, the stock appears to have a clear upside potential. The base formation has been orderly, which shows possible accumulation by institutional investors.

Vaish recommends a swing to medium-term trade on Som Distilleries. He suggests buying between ₹160 and 164, with a stop loss at ₹148, just below the handle’s low. The upside targets of ₹180 and ₹195 indicate a potential 20-25% upside with a strong risk-reward profile.

Vaish advises traders to watch for a consolidation or retest around ₹155–160, which could offer a high-probability entry. He expects a further rally if the stock continues to show strength above ₹165 with volumes.

He considers Som Distilleries to be a strong momentum play.

Earlier in June, promoter Deepak Arora raised his stake in the company by purchasing stock via the open market. According to a filing shared on the exchanges, the overall promoter holding in the company has risen to 39%.

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment has remained ‘neutral’ on this counter for a month.

Som Distilleries sentiment and message volume on June 25 as of 11:45 am IST. | source: Stocktwits

Som Distilleries' stock has rallied 53% year-to-date.

