Novo Nordisk on Tuesday said that a mid-stage trial evaluating Amycretin in people with type 2 diabetes yielded positive outcomes in both weight loss and reduction in average blood sugar levels.

Amycretin showed statistically significant weight loss of up to 14.5% at 36 weeks and demonstrated statistically significant reductions in average blood sugar levels as measured by HbA1c blood test, the company said.

The trial investigated the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of once-weekly subcutaneous amycretin and once-daily oral amycretin compared with placebo in 448 people with type 2 diabetes inadequately controlled on metformin. About 40% of the study participants also used a class of drugs known as SGLT2 inhibitors to manage their diabetes before joining the study.

Amycretin belongs to the class of drugs known as GLP-1s, used to treat diabetes and obesity, similar to Novo’s blockbuster drugs Wegovy and Ozempic.

