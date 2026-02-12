During an interview at Consensus Hong Kong, Solana Company executive chairman Joseph Chee said he expects Solana’s next growth phase to begin in Asia.

Joseph Chee cited the region’s population size, asset base, and openness to new technology as key drivers.

He said the first billion new blockchain users are likely to come from the Asia-Pacific region.

Meanwhile, Solana’s Accelerate APAC event, happening in Hong Kong, promoted the network’s vision around around-the-clock “internet capital markets.”

Solana Company (HSDT) executive chairman Joseph Chee said on Thursday that he expects Solana’s (SOL) supercycle to take off in Asia.

During an interview with CoinDesk at Consensus Hong Kong, he said that the continent’s population, the types of assets available, and its mentality toward new technology form a bullish case for Solana’s supercycle to take hold in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

"I believe the first billion people that are going to get onto blockchain and started clicking and using simple tokenized cash bunch of products, and different kinds of investment – stocks or whatever – is going to be from here," he stated.

Chee added that the region is also age-agnostic in tech adoption, putting it ahead of regions such as Europe and North America. "This part of the world, people adopt new technology a lot faster, include the 70-year old 80 year-old moms and pops. And, you're going to this happening a lot quicker than other regions,” he said.

Solana Promotes ‘Internet Capital Markets’ Vision

Meanwhile, at the Solana’s Accelerate APAC event in Hong Kong, the agenda positioned Solana as the execution layer for around-the-clock “internet capital markets” in Asia. The day’s schedule included discussions on SOL staking exchange-traded funds (ETFs), tokenized securities or stock tokens, payments, infrastructure, and AI.

Solana’s price rose 1% in the last 24 hours to around $81.50 as the broader cryptocurrency market staged a recovery after a volatile session on Wednesday. Retail sentiment around the altcoin dipped to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past day on Stocktwits. Chatter remained at ‘high’ levels.





SOL retail sentiment and message volume on February 12 as of 6:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

HSDT’s stock mirrored its treasury asset, edging 0.8% higher in pre-market trade. Retail sentiment around the company improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past day, with chatter also at ‘high’ levels.

HSDT retail sentiment and message volume on February 12 as of 6:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

