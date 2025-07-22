Crypto-linked stocks were on track to open in the green on Tuesday, with shares of Strategy, Coinbase Global, and Riot Platforms gaining around 2% in pre-market trade.

Solana (SOL) led crypto gains early Tuesday, rising 4.8% and crossing the $200 mark while most major altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA), slipped lower.

This is the first time Solana’s price has crossed the $200 threshold since March, bringing the token’s weekly gains to more than 25%. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Solana moved higher within ‘extremely bullish’ territory compared to the day before.

Bitcoin was still trading sideways. The apex cryptocurrency gained 1% in the last 24 hours, with its price remaining below $120,000. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Bitcoin has fallen lower within ‘neutral’ territory over the past day.

Ripple native token (XRP) edged 0.7% lower over the past day after hitting an all-time high of $3.65 on Thursday. Ethereum’s price tumbled 3% in the last 24 hours, trading at around $3,700. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the second-largest cryptocurrency dipped lower but remained in ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter.

Among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market value, Cardano’s ADA and Sui (SUI) took the biggest hits. Cardano’s price dipped nearly 5% over the past day, while Sui’s price tumbled 3.1%.

Crypto-linked stocks were on track to open in the green in pre-market trade on Tuesday. Coinbase (COIN), the largest U.S. crypto exchange, jumped nearly 2% in early morning trade, while Robinhood (HOOD) edged 0.59% higher. Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms (RIOT) saw the biggest gains among crypto stocks, rising more than 2.5% in pre-market trade.

Meanwhile, Strategy (MSTR) stock was up around 2% after the company announced plans to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of five million shares of its Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC) on Monday.

