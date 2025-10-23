The partnerships extend Solana Company’s on-chain strategy, which includes more than 2.2 million SOL held in custody at Anchorage Digital Bank.

Solana Company holds about 2.2 million SOL and is the second-largest Solana-based digital asset treasury, after Forward Industries.

The agreements give HSDT access to platforms that allow it to delegate, stake, and restake its digital assets to earn rewards.

Solana Company (HSDT) announced on Thursday that it is expanding its digital asset treasury (DAT) operations and has entered agreements with Helius and Twinstake related to non-custodial staking services.

HSDT’s stock rose nearly 10% in morning trade, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits trending in ‘extremely bullish’ territory, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter. Meanwhile, Solana led gains among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Solana’s price rose more than 2.7% in the last 24 hours. However, retail sentiment around the altcoin continued to trend in ‘bearish’ territory.

Broader Push Into On-Chain Solana Exposure

According to Solscan data, both Twinstake and Helius rank among the top 25 validators on Solana by total tokens staked. The company said services under the agreements include staking, voting with staked tokens, and reporting on token activity.

“By staking with industry leaders like Helius and Twinstake, we are strengthening the operational backbone of our SOL holdings while contributing to the resilience and decentralization of the Solana ecosystem.” – Joseph Chee, Executive Chairman, Solana Company

Cosmo Jiang, General Partner at Pantera Capital and Board Observer at HSDT, stated that the partnerships enable HSDT to maximize on-chain yield securely and in compliance with institutional standards. “Partnering with top-tier validators trusted by the broader Solana community reinforces our focus on institutional-grade execution and network alignment,” Jiang said.

HSDT’s Pivot From Medical Devices To Solana-Focused Treasury

HSDT is one of the few publicly traded firms in the U.S. holding Solana on its balance sheet. Forward Industries (FORD) remains the largest corporate holder with 6.8 million SOL, while smaller participants include VisionSys AI (VSA) and Ken Griffin-backed DeFi Development (DFDV).

Before its pivot in late September, HSDT, formerly Helius Medical Technologies, developed medical devices. The company has since rebranded as Solana Company and repositioned itself as a Solana-focused treasury vehicle.

The firm opened a resale window for private investors earlier this week, causing a sharp drop in its stock price as locked-up shares hit the market.

