Chains such as Solana and Cardano function fundamentally as separate networks without a bridge.

Solana and Cardano founders have publicly backed an idea of interoperability on X.

Community participants suggested that native cross-chain interoperability would be more efficient than routing through Layer 2 networks or centralized exchanges.

Retail sentiment around Solana and Cardano was in ‘extremely bearish’ territory over the past day, according to Stocktwits.

Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko and Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson publicly backed the idea of a direct token bridge between Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) on Tuesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On X, Yakovenko responded with “Let’s do it,” replying to an X user who questioned whether listing Solana (SOL) within the Cardano (ADA) ecosystem made sense given relatively low volumes.

The Cardano supporter argued that native interoperability would be more effective, allowing users to bypass Layer 2 chains such as Base or centralized exchanges. Hoskinson agreed, quickly reposting the post and saying, “Time to get cooking.”

Yakovenko Backs Interoperability. | Source: @aeyakovenko/x

Hoskinson signals collaboration. | Source: @IOHK_Charles/x

Solana was trading at $124.09, down 1.8% over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Solana was in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day. Chatter around the coin has risen to ‘normal’ from ‘low’ over the past day.

Cardano was trading at $0.3647, down 1.0% over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Cardano remained in ‘extremely bearish’ territory, accompanied by ‘normal’ levels of chatter over the past day.

Push For Interoperability Grows Between Solana and Cardano

Yakovenko co-founded Solana, while Hoskinson founded Cardano, which are both layer-1 blockchains. Both networks process and settle transactions swiftly, but they have used distinct technological methods in the past and built separate developer communities, making it hard for the two networks to operate together. Chains like Solana and Cardano are essentially silos without a bridge.

This is why users on X suggested a bridge between the two chains. X user @angrycryptoshow wrote that “collaboration is king,” while Brad said the exchange reflected “collaboration over competition.” Interoperability—the transfer of resources and information across networks that are not naturally able to connect—is made possible by a blockchain bridge.

Read also:BMNR Stock Has Doubled Since Launching ETH Treasury Strategy, And It's Still Buying The Dip



For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<