Despite SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son envisaging a deeper plunge into AI, his firm exited its Nvidia position at the end of the September quarter.

SoftBank stated that its SVFs generated an investment gain of 3.42 trillion yen ($22.17 billion), with approximately 40% of that coming from SoftBank Vision Fund 1 (SVF1) and 56% from SVF2.

Its OpenAI investment led to the strong performance of its SVF2 fund.

Nvidia stock edged lower in premarket trading.

Japanese investment holding company SoftBank Group Co. (SFTBY), led by Masayoshi Son, has sold its Nvidia shares, with the divestment occurring amid growing skepticism about a sustained uptrend in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.

Nvidia stock has gained over 48% this year, thanks to its near-monopoly position in AI accelerators that are used to power AI processes and applications. SoftBank’s stock has risen by 151% for the year.

SoftBank’s Asset Sales Updates

In the earnings release for the second quarter, which ended on September 30, 2025, SoftBank stated that following the quarter, it sold 32.1 million Nvidia shares, including those held by the asset management subsidiary, for $5.83 billion.

Nvidia stock fell over 0.50% in Tuesday’s early premarket session following a nearly 6% jump on Monday.

Most retail watchers of the Nvidia stock on the Stocktwits platform shrugged off SoftBank’s sales. $5.83 billion is less than 0.1% for a $5 trillion name, said a user.

Another said SoftBank may have made one of its “biggest bag fumbles” in history with its Nvidia exit.

The Japanese firm also disclosed partial sales of T-Mobile (TMUS) and Deutsche Telekom shares. It also stated that in November, the terms of the margin loan using Arm Holdings plc (ARM), a subsidiary, were increased to $20 billion from $13.5 billion.

SoftBank’s Follow-On OpenAI Investment

In October, following the end of the second quarter, SoftBank chose to invest an additional $22.5 billion in OpenAI through its SoftBank Vision Fund 2 (SVF2). This is the third tranche following the $40 billion investment commitment SoftBank gave in March. SoftBank’s total effective investment after deducting the amount to be syndicated to co-investors is $30 billion.

SoftBank’s Q2 Results

SoftBak stated that its SVFs generated an investment gain of 3.42 trillion yen ($22.17 billion), with approximately 40% of that coming from SVF1 and 56% from SVF2. The gain at SVF1 was due to its investments in Coupang, DiDi Global, and a higher fair price for portfolio companies.

The gain at SVF2 was primarily attributable to an unrealized valuation gain of 980.51 billion yen on its equity interests in OpenAI as of the end of the second quarter and a derivative gain of 911.34 million yen on the OpenAI forward contract.

SoftBank’s second-quarter net income more than doubled to 2.5 trillion yen. According to Bloomberg, analysts braced for a more modest profit of 418.2 billion yen.

SoftBank’s Stock Split

The Son-led company said its board has approved a 4:1 stock split to make it more accessible to investors and expand its shareholder base.

