SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY) has reportedly completed its much-anticipated $40 billion funding commitment to OpenAI, marking one of the largest private technology investments ever made.

According to a CNBC report, the Japanese investment company completed its final capital transfer late in December, deepening its strategic commitment to artificial intelligence just as demand for AI infrastructure and compute power surges globally.

Investment Completion

According to sources cited by CNBC, SoftBank delivered the remaining portion of its funding, totaling about $22 billion to $22.5 billion to OpenAI, pushing its total stake in the ChatGPT developer above 10%.

The agreement, first outlined in March 2025, envisioned up to $40 billion in investment to support AI research and infrastructure expansion. The initial funding outline was $10 billion, with the remaining $30 billion to be provided by the end of 2025.

In October, following the end of the second quarter (Q2), SoftBank invested $22.5 billion in OpenAI through its SoftBank Vision Fund 2 (SVF2).

AI-Centered Strategy

According to the report, the deal originally valued OpenAI at about $260 billion on a pre-money basis.

This investment sits at the center of SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son’s broader AI growth strategy. On Monday, SoftBank announced an agreement to acquire the data center and digital infrastructure assets investment firm DigitalBridge (DBRG) for approximately $4.0 billion.

SFTBY stock has gained 98% year-to-date.

