SoFi raised its 2026 revenue forecast and posted record quarterly revenue, as loan originations jumped 71% and the company added 1.2 million members.

SoFi expects 2027 adjusted earnings of about $0.90 per share, above Koyfin's consensus of $0.82.

Third-quarter adjusted net revenue rose 44% to a record $1.37 billion, ahead of Koyfin's $1.26 billion estimate.

Adjusted earnings of $0.18 per share topped the Koyfin estimate of $0.17.

Shares of SoFi Technologies (SOFI) were on track for their best day this quarter on Tuesday after the fintech firm reported record third-quarter revenue and provided an optimistic view for 2027.

SoFi said it expected adjusted earnings of about $0.90 per share next year. That would be roughly 48% above its 2026 target of about $0.61. It also topped Koyfin's consensus estimate of $0.82. The company sees adjusted net revenue rise about 27% to roughly $6.4 billion in 2027, above the $6.14 billion average analyst estimate, according to Koyfin.

The outlook came alongside a strong quarterly performance. Adjusted net revenue rose 44% to a record $1.37 billion, beating the Koyfin estimate of $1.26 billion. Adjusted earnings rose to $0.18 per share from $0.11 a year earlier, above Koyfin's $0.17 estimate.

SoFi Technologies stock was up 15.5% at $16.70 on Tuesday, on track for its biggest one-day gain of the quarter. Source: Koyfin

SoFi stock was up over 15% in midday trade. On Stocktwits, it was one of the top trending tickers at the time of writing. Retail sentiment around SoFi improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from the ‘neutral’ zone over the past day. According to platform data, chatter around it increased by over 139% over the past week.

Revenue Forecast Moves Higher

SoFi raised its 2026 adjusted net revenue forecast to about $5.04 billion, implying about 40% year-over-year growth. SoFi lifted its forecast for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to about $1.66 billion.

The company kept its other full-year targets unchanged. It still expected adjusted net income of about $840 million, or $0.61 per share, slightly above Koyfin's consensus of $0.59 per share.

Lending Drives Record Quarter

Total loan originations rose 71% to a record $16.9 billion, SoFi said. Personal loans made up $12.6 billion of the figure. Student loan volume nearly doubled to $2.9 billion, the highest in the company's history. Revenue from the lending segment rose 68% to $807.4 million on an adjusted basis.

SoFi signed up a record 1.2 million members in the quarter, bringing the total to 17.1 million, up 35% from a year earlier. Products grew 44% to 26.7 million. That count included about 503,000 SoFi Crypto products, a business the company relaunched late last year.

SoFi CEO Anthony Noto said Tuesday in an interview with CNBC that the quarter settled any questions about how the company handles rising interest rates. SoFi passed increased benchmark rates on to borrowers through new loans and used hedges to protect the debts already on its books, he added.

Some Soft Spots Remain

Technology Platform revenue fell 24% to $87.4 million. SoFi tied the drop to a large client that left the platform before the end of 2025. Excluding that client, segment revenue rose 18%, the company said. Credit card charge-offs also climbed to 7.77% from 6.55% a year earlier. Personal loan charge-offs fell to 2.26% from 2.60%.

SoFi has been down over 44% over the last 12 months.

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