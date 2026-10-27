LightPath secured an order for more than 50,000 optical assemblies for drone camera systems from an unnamed customer.

CEO Sam Rubin said the drone market represents a meaningful long-term growth opportunity for LightPath.

LightPath’s assemblies and modules business accounted for 44% of the total sales in fiscal 2026.

The company recently received a follow-on order worth $6.3 million for optical assemblies used in counter-drone systems.

LightPath Technologies (LPTH) was in the spotlight on Tuesday after the company secured an order for more than 50,000 optical assemblies for drone camera systems from a key defense customer.

The company did not disclose the customer’s identity or the contract value. LPTH shares were up more than 8% at the time of writing, their biggest single-day gain since early September.

LightPath Sees Drone Business As A Long-Term Growth Opportunity

LightPath has been racking up several large orders for its optical and infrared imaging products. Earlier this month, the company received a follow-on order worth $6.3 million for optical assemblies used in counter-drone systems.

That followed $13 million in orders from the same customer in July, bringing total orders from that customer to more than $19 million.

The latest deal comes amid a significant push by the U.S. Department of War (DOW) to deploy more than 200,000 low-cost drones through its $1.1 billion Drone Dominance Program.

CEO Sam Rubin called the order a “significant milestone” for its drone business, adding that the company has been expanding manufacturing capacity and automation to meet rising demand.

“We view this order as a significant milestone for our drone business, and we believe the drone market represents a meaningful long-term growth opportunity for LightPath,” Rubin said.

Optical Assemblies Business Drives Revenue Growth

LightPath’s assemblies and modules business has become a major growth driver, benefiting from rising demand for complete imaging systems. The segment generated $31.9 million in revenue in fiscal 2026, accounting for 44% of the total sales. It had accounted for 23% of total sales a year earlier. The company’s full-year revenue surged 97%.

LightPath also ended fiscal 2026 with a record order backlog of $110.9 million, up 197% from a year earlier. About $85.6 million of the backlog is scheduled for delivery within the next 12 months.

Retail’s Take On LPTH

Retail sentiment for LPTH on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours amid ‘high’ message volumes.

LPTH shares have been under selling pressure so far in 2026, declining more than 31%.

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