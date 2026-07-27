Truist raised the price target on SoFi to $18 from $17 and keeps a ‘Hold’ rating on the shares ahead of its Q2 results expected on July 29.

The upgraded target implies an upside of about 9% from its last close.

As per Koyfin data, analysts have an average price target of $20.63 on SOFI stock, which implies an upside of about 25% from the last close.

As per data from Fiscal.ai, analysts expect SoFi to post quarterly revenue of $1.11 billion, an increase of nearly 30% year-over-year, and earnings per share of $0.11, up over 37%.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) has had a lackluster year, with shares declining about 40% in 2026. The stock has clocked four out of six months in the red this year and is headed for another month of decline.

Despite the performance, Truist raised the price target on SoFi to $18 from $17 and keeps a ‘Hold’ rating on the shares ahead of its second-quarter (Q2) results expected on July 29.

The upgraded target implies an upside of about 9% from its last close.

Why Is Wall Street Betting On Upside For SOFI?

Truist said that the fintech company has rallied and outperformed of late on the back of M&A headlines, the constructive U.S. macro backdrop, and the recent reversal of the AI trade. The research firm also said it expects Q2 results to be "solid" for the group, according to The Fly.

Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs also raised its price target on SoFi Technologies to $21 from $17 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares, citing a favorable macro backdrop for the consumer fintech space.

As per Koyfin data, analysts have an average price target of $20.63 on SOFI stock, which implies an upside of about 25% from last close. Out of 23 analysts, seven have a ‘Buy’ or higher rating on the stock, while 12 have a ‘Hold’ rating. The remaining four have a ‘Sell’ or lower rating on the stock.

SOFI: Q2 Earnings Expectations

As per data from Fiscal.ai, analysts expect SoFi to post quarterly revenue of $1.11 billion, an increase of nearly 30% from the prior year comparable period. Earnings per share is expected to rise more than 37% to $0.11.

SOFI Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SOFI stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing amid ‘low’ message volumes.

One retail user said, “This is not the best week for $SOFI to report earnings…” adding that SoFi reports results just hours before the Federal Open Market Committee decision. “That creates a lot of unnecessary macro uncertainty around the stock. I honestly expect SoFi to beat estimates and put up another strong quarter. The bigger question is guidance,” they said, adding that management has historically “leaned conservative.” The user said that their base case “is still a beat with maintained guidance.”

SOFI stock is down more than 21% in the last year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com. <