TD Cowen analyst Moshe Orenbuch named Capital One and Affirm among its top consumer finance picks.

The firm lowered the price targets on SoFi Technologies, Affirm Holdings, Capital One Financial, Klarna, and Sezzle as part of a third-quarter earnings preview.

This year, the best-performing stock of the lot has been Sezzle, with shares gaining more than 77% since the start of 2026.

Apart from SEZL stock, Affirm is the only other company among its peers that has posted positive returns of 0.6% this year.

Shares of consumer finance companies are in focus ahead of the third-quarter earnings season slated to begin next week.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI), Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM), Capital One Financial Corp. (COF), Klarna Group PLC (KLAR) and Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) garnered attention on Wall Street after TD Cowen revised its price targets on the companies.

SOFI, AFRM, COF, KLAR, SEZL: TD Cowen Lowers Targets

TD Cowen analyst Moshe Orenbuch lowered the price target on SoFi Technologies to $17.50 from $18 and maintained a ‘Hold’ rating on the shares, implying an upside of about 11% from its last close.

According to The Fly, the firm said that it had adjusted targets in the consumer finance group as part of a third-quarter earnings preview.

The analyst also revised the price target on Affirm to $110 from $124 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, implying an upside of nearly 47% from its last close.

On Capital One, the analyst revised its target to $242 from $253 with a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, on Klarna to $16 from $18 with a ‘Hold’ rating on the shares, and on Sezzle, to $160 from $165 with a ‘Buy’ rating.

Orenbuch named Capital One and Affirm among its top consumer finance picks.

What Is Wall Street’s Stance On The Consumer Finance Firms?

Tabulated below are the 12-month average price targets for the consumer finance firms SoFi Technologies, Affirm Holdings, Capital One Financial, Klarna, and Sezzle, according to data from Koyfin:

Company Ticker 12-Month Average Price Target Upside/ Downside From Last Close SOFI $20.33 +29% AFRM $98.66 +31.75% COF $257.19 +31.34% KLAR $19.54 +47.46% SEZL $167.17 +48.14%

How Have The Consumer Finance Stocks Performed In 2026?

This year, the best-performing stock of the lot has been Sezzle, with shares gaining more than 77% since the start of 2026. The Minneapolis, Minnesota-headquartered firm has surged amid growing profitability, upgraded financial guidance, and major funding updates.

Apart from SEZL stock, Affirm is the only other company among its peers that has posted positive returns of 0.6% this year.

The other firms on the list have posted negative returns in 2026. Meanwhile, the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) has slipped 0.18% this year.

SOFI, AFRM, COF, KLAR, SEZL: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SOFI stock improved from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ over 24 hours. Meanwhile, sentiment around AFRM stock, COF stock, KLAR stock and SEZL stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing.

The retail sentiment on XLF was ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing.

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