Major defense contractors secured new missile-production agreements this week, while Ondas reported growing demand for its precision-strike technology.

Boeing received a seven-year agreement from Lockheed Martin to triple production of PAC-3 missile seekers.

RTX's Raytheon secured a multiyear contract to replenish U.S. missile-defense inventories.

Ondas reported more than $270 million in orders since June 30.

While last week was all about next-generation fighter jets, counter-drone technology and autonomous warfare, this week has been dominated by multibillion-dollar missile contracts and efforts to rebuild U.S. weapons stockpiles strained by war in the Middle East

Boeing (BA) and RTX (RTX) signed defense agreements worth roughly $21 billion, while Ondas (ONDS) expanded its precision-strike business amid rising global demand.

Here are the top deals from this week.

Boeing Lands $14.7B Deal To Boost Patriot Missile Production

On Monday, Boeing received a seven-year contract worth around $14.7 billion from Lockheed Martin (LMT) to increase production of seekers for PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors.

These guidance components let Patriot missiles detect, track, and destroy incoming threats, including ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and aircraft, the company said. Under the agreement, Boeing will support Lockheed Martin’s broader plans to increase annual PAC-3 interceptor production capacity from roughly 600 to 2,000 by the end of 2030.

Boeing has already begun expanding its manufacturing facilities in Alabama to support higher production volumes.

Boeing has had a huge couple of weeks, having secured a defense order worth roughly $23 billion last week.

RTX Lands Another Multi-Billion Dollar Contract

RTX’s unit Raytheon continued its deal momentum this week, securing a contract worth up to $6.3 billion to manufacture and maintain Standard Missile-3 Block IB interceptors.

The five-year agreement, with options for two additional years, covers missiles the U.S. Navy uses to intercept short- and intermediate-range ballistic threats. Production will take place at Raytheon’s facilities in Arizona and Alabama.

The contract follows last week’s agreements with the Department of War worth up to $20.7 billion to accelerate production of AMRAAM air-to-air missiles.

Ondas Expands Precision-Strike Business

Ondas also continued its strong run this week. On Monday, the company announced a $56 million order for electronic safe-and-arm devices used in a European loitering-munition program.

Loitering munitions are weapons that can remain airborne while searching for targets before striking them. The order is Ondas’ first contract for these devices following its acquisitions of GATE Technologies and Bron Technologies.

The stock also received a Wall Street boost, with Citizens initiating its coverage with an ‘Outperform’ rating and a $14 price target, more than double its current price.

Separately, Ondas reported more than $165 million in orders between the second half of August and October 1, bringing total orders since June 30 to over $270 million.

U.S. – Iran War: Is An Escalation Brewing?

These deals come amid reports of another escalation in the U.S. – Iran war. According to an Axios report from Wednesday, the Pentagon has ordered preparations for possible large-scale strikes on Iran, potentially targeting the country’s energy infrastructure and nuclear facilities.

However, President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the U.S. would not attack Iran before November’s midterm elections, citing productive talks between the two countries.

RTX, ONDS, BA Stocks Are In The Red

Despite the recent defense deal wins, shares of ONDS, BA and RTX have declined. Over the past two weeks, ONDS has fallen 10.81%, BA is down 2.53%, while RTX has declined 1.78%.

The losses are more pronounced for ONDS and BA year-to-date, down nearly 38% and 18%, respectively. RTX has slid about 1.5% over the same period.

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